Vote: Who Is The Northeast Florida High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Week? (1/7/2025)

Here are eight nominations from last week's slate of games

Ross Van De Griek

We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 16-21, 2024. 

We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 30 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

Here are the nominations:

Janie Boyd, Providence School

Boyd finished with 24 points and five rebounds in a 74-41 win over Bartram Trail. 

Kathleen Crawley, Bishop Kenny

The 5-11 sophomore guard averaged 16.2 points per game in a five-game span where the Lady Crusaders went 5-0 and won four of those games by double figures.

Aubry Davis, Bartram Trail

Davis finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in a 55-31 win over Livingston Central (Kentucky) on December 28. 

Evie Freeman, Bolles

Freeman finished with 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists in a 57-46 loss to Montverde Academy on January 4. 

Ar’Nayshia Griffin, Bradford

Griffin recorded three double-doubles in a three-game stretch where the Tornadoes picked up wins over Palatka, Fort White, and Hawthorne. 

Zara Griffith, Episcopal School of Jacksonville

Griffith finished with 20 points and six rebounds in a 53-44 loss to Notre Dame Academy (New York) on December 30. 

Abby Knauff, Bolles

Knauff finished just short of a double-double (14 points and 9 rebounds) in a 57-46 loss to Montverde Academy on January 4.

Brylee Rains, Fletcher

Rains averaged 17.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game for the Senators in a three-game stretch where they went 2-1 picking up wins over Paxon and Oakleaf. 

Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024.

