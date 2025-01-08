Vote: Who Is The Northeast Florida High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Week? (1/7/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 16-21, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, December 30 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Janie Boyd, Providence School
Boyd finished with 24 points and five rebounds in a 74-41 win over Bartram Trail.
Kathleen Crawley, Bishop Kenny
The 5-11 sophomore guard averaged 16.2 points per game in a five-game span where the Lady Crusaders went 5-0 and won four of those games by double figures.
Aubry Davis, Bartram Trail
Davis finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in a 55-31 win over Livingston Central (Kentucky) on December 28.
Evie Freeman, Bolles
Freeman finished with 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists in a 57-46 loss to Montverde Academy on January 4.
Ar’Nayshia Griffin, Bradford
Griffin recorded three double-doubles in a three-game stretch where the Tornadoes picked up wins over Palatka, Fort White, and Hawthorne.
Zara Griffith, Episcopal School of Jacksonville
Griffith finished with 20 points and six rebounds in a 53-44 loss to Notre Dame Academy (New York) on December 30.
Abby Knauff, Bolles
Knauff finished just short of a double-double (14 points and 9 rebounds) in a 57-46 loss to Montverde Academy on January 4.
Brylee Rains, Fletcher
Rains averaged 17.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game for the Senators in a three-game stretch where they went 2-1 picking up wins over Paxon and Oakleaf.
