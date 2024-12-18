Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (12/17/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated eight athletes for games played December 9-14, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 22 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Audrey Beyer, Tocoi Creek
The 6-1 junior combo guard finished with a game-high 18 points in a 51-22 win over Menendez on December 12. Beyer also picked up her first D-1 offer from UNC-Greensboro last week.
Kathleen Crawley, Bishop Kenny
The 5-11 sophomore guard averaged 17.5 points per game in two games played last week for the Crusaders, leading them to wins over Oakleaf and Tocoi Creek.
Kasey Davey, Providence School
The 5-11 junior small forward finished with a double-double (15 points and 12 rebounds) in a 65-31 win over Ridgeview on December 9.
Alyssa Hallman, Hilliard
The 6-0 junior forward averaged 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 4.0 steals per game in two games played last week for the Flashes. She also shot 49.5 percent from the field and nearly 40 percent from behind the arc in the two games played.
Jocelyn Hoffmann, Ponte Vedra
The 5-6 freshman guard averaged 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in two games played last week for the Lady Sharks.
Abby Knauff, Bolles
The 5-10 senior forward and North Florida signee finished with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting in a 72-21 win over Seffner Christian on December 13.
Kennedy Loux, Providence School
The 5-10 junior guard finished with a near triple-double (27 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists) in a 65-31 win over Ridgeview on December 9.
Brie McCoy, Creekside
The 6-1 junior power forward recorded a double-double in both games played this week against Fleming Island and Ponte Vedra. McCoy is averaging 11.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in 8 games played this season for the Knights.
