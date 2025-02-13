Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/12/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 8 athletes for games played February 3-February 8.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, February 17 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominees:
Abby Knauff, Bolles (Jacksonville) (Senior)
Knauff finished with 20 points, three rebounds, three assists, and five steals in a 91-32 win over Fernandina Beach on February 6.
Evie Freeman, Bolles (Jacksonville) (Junior)
Freeman finished with 14 points, four rebounds, six assists, and nine steals in a 91-32 win over Fernandina Beach on February 6.
Alyssa Hallman, Hilliard (Junior)
Hallman finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in a 74-30 win over Hamilton County on February 6.
Kendall Proffitt, St. John's Country Day (Freshman)
Proffitt finished with 40 points, five rebounds, five assists, and six steals in a 58-29 win over First Coast Christian on February 4.
Kendall Kane, Beachside (St. John's) (Senior)
Kane led the Barracudas in scoring, where she averaged 20.5 points per game in two games played, including a 21-point performance in a 73-34 district-clinching win over Ponte Vedra on February 8.
Morgan Cremen, Beachside (St. John's) (Junior)
Cremen finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in a district-clinching 73-34 win over Ponte Vedra on February 8.
Esabella Brenneman, Bartram Trail (Sophomore)
Brenneman finished with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, and five steals in a 53-25 win over Riverside.
Jocelyn Hoffmann, Ponte Vedra (Freshman)
Hoffmann finished with 25 points, three rebounds, and four steals in a 47-39 win over Ed White.