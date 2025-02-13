High School

Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/12/2025)

We nominate 8 players for games played February 3-8.

Ross Van De Griek

Bolles guard Abby Knauff (14) signals to teammates during a high school girls basketball game at Bishop Kenny on Jan. 16, 2025. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
Bolles guard Abby Knauff (14) signals to teammates during a high school girls basketball game at Bishop Kenny on Jan. 16, 2025. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 8 athletes for games played February 3-February 8.

We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, February 17 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com

Here are the nominees:

Abby Knauff, Bolles (Jacksonville) (Senior)

Knauff finished with 20 points, three rebounds, three assists, and five steals in a 91-32 win over Fernandina Beach on February 6.

Evie Freeman, Bolles (Jacksonville) (Junior)

Freeman finished with 14 points, four rebounds, six assists, and nine steals in a 91-32 win over Fernandina Beach on February 6.

Alyssa Hallman, Hilliard (Junior)

Hallman finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in a 74-30 win over Hamilton County on February 6.

Kendall Proffitt, St. John's Country Day (Freshman)

Proffitt finished with 40 points, five rebounds, five assists, and six steals in a 58-29 win over First Coast Christian on February 4.

Kendall Kane, Beachside (St. John's) (Senior)

Kane led the Barracudas in scoring, where she averaged 20.5 points per game in two games played, including a 21-point performance in a 73-34 district-clinching win over Ponte Vedra on February 8.

Morgan Cremen, Beachside (St. John's) (Junior)

Cremen finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in a district-clinching 73-34 win over Ponte Vedra on February 8.

Esabella Brenneman, Bartram Trail (Sophomore)

Brenneman finished with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, and five steals in a 53-25 win over Riverside.

Jocelyn Hoffmann, Ponte Vedra (Freshman)

Hoffmann finished with 25 points, three rebounds, and four steals in a 47-39 win over Ed White.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida