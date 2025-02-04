Vote: Who Is The Northeast Florida High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Week? (2/3/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played January 27-Feb. 1, 2025.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 9th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Narissa Blocton, Ridgeview
Blocton finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in a 58-32 win over Westside on January 31.
Gianna Crawford, Fleming Island
Crawford finished with a team-high 16 points in a 52-42 win over Fletcher on January 28.
Kathleen Crawley, Bishop Kenny
Crawley finished with a game-high 16 points in a 42-13 win over Viera on January 31.
Alyssa Hallman, Hilliard
Hallman finished with a double-double (17 points and 14 rebounds) in a 57-49 loss to Nease on January 30.
Aiyana Haines, Middleburg
Haynes finished with a game-high 34 points in a 65-63 loss to Stanton.
Yamise Haygood, Baker County
Haygood finished with a triple-double (14 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists) in a 63-26 win over Suwannee on January 30.
Jocelyn Hoffman, Ponte Vedra
The freshman guard was electrifying shooting the basketball on Friday night going 7-of-12 from behind the arc and finishing with 25 points in a 47-39 win over Ed White on January 31.
Kendall Proffitt, St. John’s Country Day
Proffitt averaged 37.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during a three-game stretch for the Lady Spartans where they finished the week with a 3-0 record.
