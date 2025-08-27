Vote: Who is the Palm Beach County High School Football Player of the Week? -Aug. 26, 2025
With week 1 of the Florida high school football season, it is time to look back at some of the outstanding athletes in Palm Beach County from last week's action. These nominees showcased their skills as many of our nominees helped led their team's to victories.
If week 1 is any indication, the rest of the high school football season down in Palm County will be an exciting one that will be worth keeping an eye one.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Palm Beach County high school football player of the week.
Voting will close on August 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations:
Joey Weber, Boca Raton Christian
In the 35-17 win over Somerset Academy, Weber was 25/34 for 436 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per completion, and he added one rushing touchdown on the ground.
Phoenix Donghia, Cardinal Newman
Donghia picked up where he left off last season with a stellar week 1 performance. In the 49-0 win over John Carroll Catholic, he rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.
Wesley Winn, Saint Andrew's
In the 28-24 win over King's Academy, Winn hauled in seven receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown.
Pedro Martinez, Atlantic
Martinez was efficient in the passing game in the 49-19 win over Palm Beach Gardens. He was 19/28 for 265 yards and two touchdowns with just one interception. He also added two more scores on the ground.
Zachary Stelus, Spanish River
Stelus had arguably the best defensive performance in the county over the weekend. In the 22-0 win over Park Vista, Stelus tallied four solo tackles, eight total tackles, five tackles for a loss and three sacks.
Chris Siska, Boynton Beach
Siska had one of the top quarterback performances in the state in the 27-14 win over Boca Raton. He was 23/39 for 359 yards and four touchdowns.
Armaud Stinfort, Glades Central
Stinfort got his 2025 season going with a 178 yard and three touchdown performance on 10 carries in the 38-14 win over Seminole Ridge.
Max Doster, Jupiter
Doster was everywhere on defense last week for the Warriors. He tallied four solo tackles, eight total tackles, three tackles for a loss, two sacks and three quarterback hurries.
Chance Routson, Palm Beach Central
In the heartbreaking 27-25 loss to Pahokee, Routson finished the game with 28 completions on 41 attempts with 344 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 33 yards and scored twice on the ground.
Mason Chapman, Boca Raton
In one of the best quarterback duels in the county last week, Chapman put up a good fight that fell short. He finished the game with 237 yards passing with one touchdown through the air and one touchdown on the ground.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.