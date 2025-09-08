Vote: Who is the Polk County Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 8, 2025
The 2025 high school football season is in full stride in Polk County, Florida and we will be reporting on the top performers throughout the season and asking you to vote each week to name our Polk County Florida High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's co-winners: Reagan Korlack of Santa Fe and Brody Brenneman of Lakeland Christian.
Here are the candidates for our first honoree of 2025. Voting ends Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Kelin Hendrix, Junior, Lakeland
Hendrix was 11-of-20 passing for 237 and two touchdowns. He also rushed eight times for 102 yards and two more touchdowns in a 32-13 win over Lake Mary. Lakeland improved to 2-1 on the season.
Ja’Quanis Lucas, Senior, Lake Region
He recorded 20 tackles, a sack, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in an 8-7 in over Celebration. It was the Thunder’s first win of the season.
Myrone Jean, Senior, Lake Wales
He picked off two passes, recorded seven tackles – five solo – in a 16-14 loss to Auburndale. The Highlanders fell to 1-2 on the season.
Cru Slucom, Junior, Victory Christian
He was 17-of-19 passing for 179 yards and two touchdowns with one interception during a 21-14 win over Frostproof. He also rushed 11 times for 32 more yards.
Tucker Fox, Senior, Victory Christian
He caught three passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns., He also rushed for 19 yards and one more touchdown against Frostproof. The Storm is 3-0 on the season.
Cooper Wyas, Senior, Discovery
He was 8-of-25 passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns during a 55-30 loss to Lake Placid. Discovery is still looking for its first win.
Ashton Fraizer, Senior, Kathleen
He was 8-of-18 passing for 84 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 45-12 loss to Cairo. He also rushed for 25 yards. Kathleen is 1-2 on the season.
AJ Trudell, Junior, Lakeland Christian
He rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns during a 24-6 win over Fort Meade. His longest run was 39 yards. The Vikings improved to 2-1 on the season.