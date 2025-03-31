Vote: Who is the South Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (3/30/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have nine athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's South Florida high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 24-29, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 6th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jalyn Escobar, QB, Cardinal Newman
The sophomore signal caller had herself a big night in the Crusaders' 41-0 victory over Sports Leadership & Management, throwing for 147 yards and four touchdowns.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Sherice Newton, St. Thomas Aquinas
The Raiders' quarterback had herself a huge night in a 51-0 rout over Archbishop McCarthy, completing all 14 passes for 160 yards and five touchdowns.
Aimee Colson, St. Thomas Aquinas
Colson chipped in defensively in the big win over Archbishop McCarthy with a couple sacks for the Raiders.
Karla Timothy, Fort Pierce Central
Timothy led the way in the Cobras' 33-12 victory over South Fork, as the wide receiver caught four passes for 117 yards.
Kali Daniels, Fort Pierce Central
Daniels was all over the field defensively for the Cobras in a 35-13 win over Harmony, with the junior notching 11 flag pulls.
Paige Bressman, Jensen Beach
The Falcons' signal caller was terrific in a 20-0 victory over John Carroll Catholic as the quarterback completed 26-of-34 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
Kayla Carnes, Jensen Beach
Carnes led the defensive effort in a 25-0 victory over Centennial, tallying five flag pulls and two interceptions.
Brylie Cuevas, South Fork
In South Fork's 27-6 victory over Pine last week, Cuevas nabbed three sacks for the Bulldogs.
Savannah Tatum, South Fork
The senior quarterback was solid in the Bulldogs' 19-0 victory over Martin County last week, completing 18-of-32 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophia Loupe, Treasure Coast
The Titans' defender led the team with four flag pulls in a 14-0 victory over Okeechobee.
