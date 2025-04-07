High School

Vote: Who is the South Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?

Fort Pierce Central High School hosts their girl’s flag football Class 2A tournament game against Wellington on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Fort Pierce. Wellington won 12-7.
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.

As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's South Florida high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 31-Apr. 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 13th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll. 

Congratulations to last week's winner: Kali Daniels, Fort Pierce Central

Daniels was all over the field defensively for the Cobras in a 35-13 win over Harmony, with the junior notching 11 flag pulls.

Here are the nominees:

Jayla Ellison, Piper

The senior quarterback was stellar in a 35-6 victory over Fort Lauderdale, completing 3-of-5 passes for 101 yards and three touchdowns.

Jordana Weil, Park Vista

Weil made sure the Cobras' offense remained humming in a 24-0 victory over West Boca Raton, completing 20-of-37 passes for 197 yards and four touchdowns.

Rachael Abbass, Jupiter

The Warriors' quarterback was red hot in a 30-0 victory over Sports Leadership & Management as Abbass completed 14-of-20 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns.

Arianna Madsen, Ferguson

Madsen led the way in the Falcons' 27-0 victory over Coral Reef, completed 26-of-31 passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns.

Phileah Bright, Suncoast

Bright, the senior signal caller, had a big game in a 40-0 win over Pine and completed 5-of-10 passes for 104 yards and five touchdowns.

Linsay Ng, Ransom Everglades

The senior wide receiver had a big game in a 13-0 victory over Don Soffer Aventura, catching seven passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Paige Bressman, Jensen Beach

The Falcons' senior quarterback had a huge night in a 42-0 victory over Sebring, completing 20-of-26 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

Myla Alligood, Palm Beach Gardens

Alligood, the junior quarterback, had herself a good night through the air in a 20-14 win over Somerset Academy-Canyons, throwing for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

Ava Hanson, Wellington

The Wolverines' signal caller guided Wellington to a 31-0 victory, Hanson completed 21-of-33 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns.

Camille Canidate, Miami Edison

Canidate went off in the Red Raiders' 38-0 win over Braddock, completing 23-of-30 passes for 468 yards and six touchdowns.

