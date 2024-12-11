High School

Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Basketball Coach of the Week? (12/11/2024)

Here 10 candidates for your voting consideration

Ross Van De Griek

Andrew Moran has nationally ranked Columbus on an early-season roll in boys basketball.
Andrew Moran has nationally ranked Columbus on an early-season roll in boys basketball. / Lynn Ramsey

We have looked at schools across the South Florida area and nominated 10 coaches for games played December 2-7, 2024

We ask you to vote for the South Florida Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Tuesday, December 17 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Marcus Barnes, Westminster Christian

The Warriors have lost two consecutive games after beginning the season with a 4-0 record.

Devin Barta, Coral Springs

The Colts currently sit with a record of 6-0. They are averaging 83.3 points per game through the first six games of the season.

Manny Bloom, Palmer Trinity

The Falcons currently sit with a record of 7-0, picking up wins over Pinecrest Glades Academy, Mater Brickell Academy, and Coral Shores last week.

Teddy Lyons, Chaminade-Madonna

The Lions have won two of their last three games and currently sit with an overall record of 4-2.  

Bill Mallon, Cardinal Gibbons

The Chiefs have won two of their last three games. They currently sit with an overall record of 4-2.

Ralph Mata, Miami Country Day

The Spartans have won 6 of their first 7 games to begin the season.

Andrew Moran, Columbus

The Explorers picked up marquee wins over DME Academy, Dynamic Prep (Texas), and Gonzaga (D.C.) last week. They also carry a six-game winning streak since dropping their season-opener to Prolific Prep (Ca.) on November 19.

Alen Hardy, Western

The Wildcats have currently won four straight and five of their first six games to begin the season.

Ron Oliver, University School

The Sharks are currently sit with an overall record of 2-1 through their first three games of the season.

Lawton Williams III, Miami Norland

The Vikings currently sit with a record of 3-2 through their first five games of the season.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida