Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Basketball Coach of the Week? (12/11/2024)
We have looked at schools across the South Florida area and nominated 10 coaches for games played December 2-7, 2024
We ask you to vote for the South Florida Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Tuesday, December 17 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Marcus Barnes, Westminster Christian
The Warriors have lost two consecutive games after beginning the season with a 4-0 record.
Devin Barta, Coral Springs
The Colts currently sit with a record of 6-0. They are averaging 83.3 points per game through the first six games of the season.
Manny Bloom, Palmer Trinity
The Falcons currently sit with a record of 7-0, picking up wins over Pinecrest Glades Academy, Mater Brickell Academy, and Coral Shores last week.
Teddy Lyons, Chaminade-Madonna
The Lions have won two of their last three games and currently sit with an overall record of 4-2.
Bill Mallon, Cardinal Gibbons
The Chiefs have won two of their last three games. They currently sit with an overall record of 4-2.
Ralph Mata, Miami Country Day
The Spartans have won 6 of their first 7 games to begin the season.
Andrew Moran, Columbus
The Explorers picked up marquee wins over DME Academy, Dynamic Prep (Texas), and Gonzaga (D.C.) last week. They also carry a six-game winning streak since dropping their season-opener to Prolific Prep (Ca.) on November 19.
Alen Hardy, Western
The Wildcats have currently won four straight and five of their first six games to begin the season.
Ron Oliver, University School
The Sharks are currently sit with an overall record of 2-1 through their first three games of the season.
Lawton Williams III, Miami Norland
The Vikings currently sit with a record of 3-2 through their first five games of the season.