Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/2/2024)
We have looked at schools across the South Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played November 25-30, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the South Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 8 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Matthew Able, Sagemont
The 6-5 senior shooting guard and University of Miami commit finished with 25 points, including the game-winning shot and 5 rebounds in a 55-53 win over Faith Family Academy (Texas) on November 29.
Tai Bell, Mater Lakes Academy
Despite the loss to Santa Fe Catholic, the 6-3 freshman point guard put up a game-high 30 points on November 30. He also recorded 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in a loss vs Palmetto on November 29.
Cameron Boozer, Columbus
Boozer finished one assist shy of a triple-double (24 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists) in an 88-54 win over Wheeler (Georgia) at the Holiday Hoopsgiving on November 30.
Cayden Boozer, Columbus
The 6-5 senior point guard and Duke commit finished with 19 points on 3 made three-pointers in an 88-54 win over Wheeler (Georgia). He also added five assists along the way.
Josiah Brooks, Hialeah Educational Academy
Brooks averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game in two games played for the Biggie.
Jeremy Jenkins, Riviera Prep
Jenkins recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the Bulldogs where they picked up wins over Edgewater and Ridge View (South Carolina) at the 2nd Annual Hoop Feast.
Jacob Marquez, Gulliver Prep
Marquez scored a team-high 40 points on 4-of-7 shooting from behind the arc including a 65-foot buzzer-beater to defeat St. Petersburg 93-92 on November 30.
Khanye Moss, Mater Lakes Academy
Moss averaged 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in two games played for the Bears.
Collin Paul, Calvary Christian Academy
Paul recorded a double-double which was his second consecutive to start the season in a commanding win over Ridge View (South Carolina) on November 29.
Cooper Whitby, Westminster Christian
In three games played this week, Whitby is averaging 17.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App