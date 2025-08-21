Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 20, 2025)
It may have been just preseason Kickoff Classic games, but South Florida’s high school football stars came out and shined last week.
We looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated seven athletes for games played Aug. 14-16, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 24. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Dia Bell, QB, American Heritage Plantation
The five-star quarterback and Texas commit is back from an injury he sustained late season, passing for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns in leading the defending Class 4A state champion Patriots past Hollywood McArthur, 23-14.
Jasen Lopez, WR, Chaminade Madonna
The fleet-footed senior ran for a TD and caught a TD pass from Tyler Chance to power the Lions past West Boca Raton, 18-10, in a battle of defending state champs. Lopez has committed to FSU. Chaminade last year won the Class 1A title, while West Boca Raton captured the Class 6A championship.
Jermiyah Douglas, CB/SS, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Star senior had a pick-6 and a kickoff return for a TD to march the Raiders past Cardinal Mooney, 22-14. STA is ranked No. 2 in the High School on SI Florida preseason rankings.
Amari Oquendo, DB, Miami Northwestern
The three-star junior athlete, who recently received an offer from Miami, had a pick-6 to lead the defending Class 3A state champs past Lakeland, 40-3.
Kai Moore, QB, Miami Norland
Superb junior signal-caller passed for 279 yards and four TDs to help the Vikings tie Vero Beach, 30-30, in one of the wildest Kickoff Classic games in the state.
John Allen, K/P, Miami Columbus
Senior had a big night for the Explorers, averaging 33 yards per punt, punting five balls inside the 10-yard line, and converting 5-of-5 extra-point kicks in a 36-0 romp against Miramar.
Keshawn Paschall, RB/DB, Monarch
Sophomore caught two TD passes to march the Knights past Coconut Creek, 29-26, in the Mayor’s Cup.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
