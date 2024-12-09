High School

Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Girls’ Basketball Player of the Week? (12/9/2024)

Here is 10 nominations from last week's set of games

King's Academy's Sophia Kateris extends for a layup attempt during the first half of the Lions' district championship win over Cardinal Newman on Feb. 3 2023. Sophia Kateris
We have looked at schools across the South Florida area and nominated 8 athletes for games played December 2-7, 2024

We ask you to vote for the South Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 15 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

Here are the nominations:

Teriyah McFadden, Blanche Ely

The 5-6 junior point guard had 11 points and six steals in a 64-38 win over Cardinal Gibbons on December 3.

Alexandra Gonzalez-Casar, Immaculata-La Salle

The 5-7 sophomore forward finished with a double-double (21 points and 10 rebounds) in a 48-45 win over Marathon on December 4.

Kianny Gil, Florida Christian

The 5-1 junior guard finished with 19 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 8 steals in a 55-37 win over Divine Savior Academy on December 5. 

Ainsley Graybeal, Jupiter

Graybeal finished with a double-double (14 points and 14 rebounds) in a 55-28 win over Westwood on December 5. 

Sophia Kateris, King’s Academy

The 5-10 senior small forward scored in double figures in all three games for the Lady Lions in a 3-0 week.

Savanna Nicholson, Cardinal Gibbons

The 5-7 senior guard finished with 17 points and 5 assists in a 64-38 loss to Blanche Ely on December 3.

Jayden Presser, American Heritage Delray

In three games played for the Stallions, Presser averaged 15.0 points per game. 

Chardae Rumph, Somerset Prep

Rumph averaged 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in two games played last week. 

Riley Stoker, Somerset Prep

Stoker finished with a double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds) in a 59-49 win over SLAM Miami on December 5. 

Kaydie Sturm, North Broward Prep

In three games played last week, Sturm averaged 15.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game for the Lady Eagles.

