Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Girls’ Basketball Player of the Week? (12/9/2024)
We have looked at schools across the South Florida area and nominated 8 athletes for games played December 2-7, 2024
We ask you to vote for the South Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 15 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Teriyah McFadden, Blanche Ely
The 5-6 junior point guard had 11 points and six steals in a 64-38 win over Cardinal Gibbons on December 3.
Alexandra Gonzalez-Casar, Immaculata-La Salle
The 5-7 sophomore forward finished with a double-double (21 points and 10 rebounds) in a 48-45 win over Marathon on December 4.
Kianny Gil, Florida Christian
The 5-1 junior guard finished with 19 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 8 steals in a 55-37 win over Divine Savior Academy on December 5.
Ainsley Graybeal, Jupiter
Graybeal finished with a double-double (14 points and 14 rebounds) in a 55-28 win over Westwood on December 5.
Sophia Kateris, King’s Academy
The 5-10 senior small forward scored in double figures in all three games for the Lady Lions in a 3-0 week.
Savanna Nicholson, Cardinal Gibbons
The 5-7 senior guard finished with 17 points and 5 assists in a 64-38 loss to Blanche Ely on December 3.
Jayden Presser, American Heritage Delray
In three games played for the Stallions, Presser averaged 15.0 points per game.
Chardae Rumph, Somerset Prep
Rumph averaged 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in two games played last week.
Riley Stoker, Somerset Prep
Stoker finished with a double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds) in a 59-49 win over SLAM Miami on December 5.
Kaydie Sturm, North Broward Prep
In three games played last week, Sturm averaged 15.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game for the Lady Eagles.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
