Vote: Who is the South Suncoast High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/17/2024)
The Florida High School Boys Basketball season has begun and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Florida high school boys basketball player of the week award from December 9-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, December 22nd at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Jamaal George, Cardinal Mooney
In a 68-52 victory over Lemon Bay last week, George went off for the Cougars. The sophomore scored a game-high 26 points, dished out five assists, grabbed five boards and notched five steals.
Marcel Fil, Venice
Fil had himself a strong outing in Venice's 68-64 victory over Lemon Bay last week, with the 6-foot-3 senior scoring a game-high 29 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
Cole Coggin, Sarasota Riverview
Last week featured one of the better games on the South Suncoast between Sarasota Riverview and Sarasota Booker, with Coggin having a evening. The senior scored 16 points, added six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Keshawn Parhm, Bayshore
The 5-foot-11 point guard led the way in a 62-56 victory over Sarasota Christian last week. Parhm scored a game-high 22 points and added six assists, six rebounds.
Zahmir Jackson, Imagine School of North Port
Jackson, a sophomore guard, caught fire in the team's 57-45 win over Saint Stephen's Episcopal last week. The sophomore scored 18 points and notched four steals.
J.P. Lattimore, Sarasota Booker
The Tornadoes were able to cruise to a 67-35 victory over Imagine School at North Port behind Lattimore's big night, with the junior scoring a team-high 17 points.
Jamarri Bivens, Southeast
Bivens was the catalyst in the Seminoles' 77-26 victory over Bayshore last week, with the senior scoring a game-high 20 points.
Josh Harris, Sarasota Riverview
In a 95-75 victory over Southeast last week, Harris had arguably his best game of the season so far. Harris scored a game-high 32 points on 11-of-17 from the field shooting.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi