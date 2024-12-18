High School

Vote: Who is the South Suncoast High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (12/18/2024)

Here are the seven nominations from last week's games

Andy Villamarzo

Cardinal Mooney forward Kali Barrett (#21) starts a fast break as the King's Academy defenders try and catch up. Cardinal Mooney defeated King's Academy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in the Class 3A bracket in the girls state basketball tournament in Lakeland. Sar Mooney Girls Basketball 001
Cardinal Mooney forward Kali Barrett (#21) starts a fast break as the King's Academy defenders try and catch up. Cardinal Mooney defeated King's Academy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in the Class 3A bracket in the girls state basketball tournament in Lakeland.

The Florida High School Girls Basketball season has begun and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams started off the regular season with some great individual performances.

As such, we have seven athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Florida high school girls basketball player of the week award from December 9-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, December 22nd at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll. 

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports

Here are the nominations:

Kali Barrett, Cardinal Mooney

The senior had herself a huge night in Cardinal Mooney's 70-55 victory over Venice last week. Barrett scored 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and seven assists.

Paisley Binswanger, Sarasota

Binswager, a 5-foot-8 junior, was sensational in Sarasota's 49-33 victory over Manatee last week. The junior scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Taylor Davidson, Sarasota Riverview

The sophomore wing led the way in Sarasota Riverview's 53-27 over Plant last week, with Davidson scoring a game-high 17 points and grabbing 10 boards.

Yvette Brown, Sarasota Booker

In the Tornadoes' 82-21 victory over Winthrop College Prep Academy last week, Brown led the team with 21 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Brianna Behn, Sarasota Booker

The senior teamed up with Brown to have a big night in the victory over Winthrop College Prep Academy last week, scoring 21 points, nine boards, five assists and four steals.

Rhiley Richards, North Port

Richards was solid in the Bobcats' 59-56 loss to DeSoto County last week, with the sophomore scoring 18 points and grabbing six rebounds.

Gaby Bichanich, Out-of-Door Academy

The eighth grader had a good outing in the Thunder's 44-33 loss to Cambridge Christian, with Bichanich scoring a team-high 15 points.

