VOTE: Who is the Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week (12/2/24)?
Now that the fall has transitioned to the winter, basketball season is in full swing. Many boys teams were in action across Southwest Florida over Thanksgiving break, and there were plenty of impressive performances.
But who has had the best start to the season? We’ve picked 10 nominees for our Southwest Florida Player of the Week from the games of Nov. 18-30. You can help decide by voting in our poll below.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Nominations can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jordan Attia, Charlotte
Led the Tarpons to a huge 85-40 thumping of Manatee with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals in the victory
Juju Castillo, Palmetto Ridge
Led the Bears to three straight wins to start the year by averaging 11.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.3 steals a game
Spencer Clayton, Barron Collier
His 20 points were a game-high in a win over Mariner which made the Cougars 3-0 at their own Turkey Shootout event
Miles Jones, Gateway Charter
Scored his 1000th career point in a win over Providence School as the Griffins improved to 3-0 this year
David Morris, Evangelical Christian
Put up 15 points and 14 rebounds against rival Southwest Florida Christian, spurring the Sentinels to victory with his double-double
Michael Nevill, St. John Neumann
Scored a game-high 21 points to guide the Celtics to a win over Aubrey Rogers
Isaiah Newson, North Fort Myers
Went for an average of 25.3 points per game, including two 30-point games, and 3.3 steals in the Knights’ first four games of the season
Ashton Peterson, Estero
Averaged 23.8 points and 2.8 steals in four games, including a 29-point, 5-steal performance against Fort Myers
Sam Powell, Golden Gate
Put up 44 points and 17 rebounds total in his first two games of the season, both of them wins for the Titans
Asa Rogosich, Southwest Florida Christian
Exploded for games of 38 points and 37 points in back-to-back wins for SFCA