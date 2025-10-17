Longtime Tappan Zee boys basketball coach steps down
George Gaine, the longtime boys basketball coach at Tappan Zee High School in Orangeburg, New York, has stepped down.
According to Kevin Devaney, Jr. via X on Thursday, Gaine is leaving the position after 22 seasons. In that time, Gaine led the Dutchmen to a 301-47 record, four Section I titles, two Rockland County trophies and a 2023 New York State Class A crown.
Devaney noted in his post on X that Gaine made his decision “a while ago,” citing that Gaine “felt it was time to move on.”
Gaine guided Tappan Zee to a 21-4 record and an appearance in the Class A State Final Four during the 2024-25 season.
In the 2011-12 season, Gaine was at the helm of a Dutchmen squad that upset powerhouse Jamesville-DeWitt in the state semifinals in Glens Falls.
Devaney noted in his post that he thinks Gaine, a physical education teacher at Tappan Zee, will coach again in the future. Gaine’s replacement hasn’t been determined yet, but Devaney believes that the new coach “will come from within the program.”
