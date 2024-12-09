High School

Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week (12/9/24)?

Vote for your favorite among these 10 candidates

Adam Fisher

Action from a girls basketbll game between Evangelical Christian School and First Baptist Academy at ECS on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. ECS won 43-29.
Action from a girls basketbll game between Evangelical Christian School and First Baptist Academy at ECS on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. ECS won 43-29. / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's time once again to decide who is the SBLive Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. You can help pick the winner by voting in the poll below.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Mariah Thorne of South Fort Myers.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Nominations can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Sheila Forbes, Barron Collier

Scored 12 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and seven steals in an overtime win against Naples

Lilly Fultz, Gulf Coast

Her 18 points were a game high as the Sharks beat Marathon to improve to 4-0 this season

Kellisia Grant, Evangelical Christian

Had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Sentinels handed First Baptist its first loss

Madelyn Hamisch, Aubrey Rogers

Led the Patriots to their third straight win with 19 rebounds and five blocks, plus 10 points, against Lely

Bianca Iten, North Fort Myers

Averaged 24 points, nine rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals as the Red Knights won three times in four days

Jer’miya Jackson, South Fort Myers

Scored 11 points that were key to lifting the Wolfpack to a 42-41 win over Island Coast

Laila Stewart, First Baptist Academy

In two games she compiled a total of 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists

Rianne Smith, Lehigh

Went for a season-best 31 points to lead Lehigh to a 51-14 win over Ida Baker

Caroline Ward, Bishop Verot

Put up 38 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and eight steals in two games last week

Rayne Woods, Estero

Had 11 points and five rebounds in a win over rival Bonita Springs as the Wildcats moved to 4-1

Published
Adam Fisher
ADAM FISHER

Adam Fisher has been one the top high school sports reporters in Southwest Florida for nearly two decades. An expert podcaster on Florida high school sports, he previously worked for the Naples Daily News. Adam has been writing for SBLive Sports since 2022.

Home/Florida