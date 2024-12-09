Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week (12/9/24)?
It's time once again to decide who is the SBLive Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. You can help pick the winner by voting in the poll below.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Mariah Thorne of South Fort Myers.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Nominations can be emailed to acfish12@gmail.com. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Sheila Forbes, Barron Collier
Scored 12 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and seven steals in an overtime win against Naples
Lilly Fultz, Gulf Coast
Her 18 points were a game high as the Sharks beat Marathon to improve to 4-0 this season
Kellisia Grant, Evangelical Christian
Had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Sentinels handed First Baptist its first loss
Madelyn Hamisch, Aubrey Rogers
Led the Patriots to their third straight win with 19 rebounds and five blocks, plus 10 points, against Lely
Bianca Iten, North Fort Myers
Averaged 24 points, nine rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals as the Red Knights won three times in four days
Jer’miya Jackson, South Fort Myers
Scored 11 points that were key to lifting the Wolfpack to a 42-41 win over Island Coast
Laila Stewart, First Baptist Academy
In two games she compiled a total of 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists
Rianne Smith, Lehigh
Went for a season-best 31 points to lead Lehigh to a 51-14 win over Ida Baker
Caroline Ward, Bishop Verot
Put up 38 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and eight steals in two games last week
Rayne Woods, Estero
Had 11 points and five rebounds in a win over rival Bonita Springs as the Wildcats moved to 4-1