High School

Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?

We have six candidates for you to choose from

Andy Villamarzo

Bishop Verot traveled to Bonita Springs for a girls flag football game on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The Vikings won 14-7.
Bishop Verot traveled to Bonita Springs for a girls flag football game on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The Vikings won 14-7. / Kyler Carter/Special to The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.

As such, we have six athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Southwest Florida (Collier, Lee counties) high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 31-Apr. 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 13th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll. 

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.

Here are the nominees:

Melanie Moreno, Bishop Verot

The Vikings' quarterback was solid in a 20-0 victory over Lake Placid, completing 9-of-17 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Kinsley Brereton, Bonita Springs

Brereton is a freshman signal caller for the Bullsharks and was superb in a 27-0 victory over Gateway, completing 15-of-19 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaiden Kram, Cypress Lake

The freshman rusher had herself a huge game in a loss to Ida Baker, notching a game-high four sacks.

Giovanna Molloy, North Fort Myers

Molloy compiled 130 all-purpose yards in helping the Red Knights in a 7-0 victory over Mariner.

Kylie Eaton, Estero

The senior quarterback had the steady hand in Estero's 6-0 win over South Fort Myers, completing 18-of-24 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Mia Standard, Mariner

Standard, who plays for Tritons, totaled 152 all-purpose yards and scored the team's lone touchdown in a 7-6 victory over Ida Baker.

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school girls flag football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida