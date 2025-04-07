Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have six athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Southwest Florida (Collier, Lee counties) high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 31-Apr. 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 13th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Melanie Moreno, Bishop Verot
The Vikings' quarterback was solid in a 20-0 victory over Lake Placid, completing 9-of-17 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.
Kinsley Brereton, Bonita Springs
Brereton is a freshman signal caller for the Bullsharks and was superb in a 27-0 victory over Gateway, completing 15-of-19 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Jaiden Kram, Cypress Lake
The freshman rusher had herself a huge game in a loss to Ida Baker, notching a game-high four sacks.
Giovanna Molloy, North Fort Myers
Molloy compiled 130 all-purpose yards in helping the Red Knights in a 7-0 victory over Mariner.
Kylie Eaton, Estero
The senior quarterback had the steady hand in Estero's 6-0 win over South Fort Myers, completing 18-of-24 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Mia Standard, Mariner
Standard, who plays for Tritons, totaled 152 all-purpose yards and scored the team's lone touchdown in a 7-6 victory over Ida Baker.
