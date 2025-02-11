High School

Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/10/2025)

Here are 10 candidates for games played from February 3-8

Patrick Johnson of Gateway Charter goes up for a shot in their game against Golden Gate on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Gateway Charter High School in Fort Myers. / Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

We have looked at schools across the Southwest Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played from February 3-8.

Voting will close on Sunday, February 9th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Here are this week's nominees:

Patrick Johnson, Gateway Charter (Senior)

The 6'8 senior power forward delivered a double-double (18 points and 16 rebounds) to lift the Griffins to a 73-32 win over Oasis on February 5.

Myles Jones, Gateway Charter (Senior)

The 6'4 senior shooting guard also recorded a double-double (12 points and 12 rebounds) to lift the Griffins to a 73-32 win over Oasis on February 5.

Brennan Ringhofer, Community School of Naples (Senior)

The 6'1 senior point guard finished with 11 points and a game-high seven assists in a 53-39 win over South Fort Myers.

Fedor Vuksanovic, Seacrest Country Day (Senior)

Vuksanovic finished with 29 points and 15 rebounds in a 75-67 district semifinal win over The Village School of Naples on February 5.

Gavin Williams, Bishop Verot (Senior)

Williams finished with a game-high 26 points and six rebounds in a district clinching 63-51 win over Gateway Charter on February 7.

Austin Leslie, Bishop Verot (Senior)

Leslie finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in a 61-54 win over Glades Central on February 5.

Cooper LaSalle, Estero (Sophomore)

LaSalle averaged a career-high in points (18.1), rebounds (3.6), and steals per game (2.9) this season for the Wildcats.

Juju Castillo, Palmetto Ridge (Senior)

Castillo finished with a double-double (12 points and 12 rebounds) in a 68-57 win over Immokalee on February 5.

Adrian Llamo, Naples (Senior)

Llamo finished with a game-high 20 points to lift the Golden Eagles to a 71-52 district championship win over Gulf Coast on February 7.

Jah Chin, Charlotte (Punta Gorda) (Senior)

Chin finished with a game-high 18 points to lift the Tarpons to a 68-52 district semifinal win over Manatee on February 5.

