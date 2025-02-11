Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/10/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Southwest Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played from February 3-8.
We ask you to vote for the Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 9th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Patrick Johnson, Gateway Charter (Senior)
The 6'8 senior power forward delivered a double-double (18 points and 16 rebounds) to lift the Griffins to a 73-32 win over Oasis on February 5.
Myles Jones, Gateway Charter (Senior)
The 6'4 senior shooting guard also recorded a double-double (12 points and 12 rebounds) to lift the Griffins to a 73-32 win over Oasis on February 5.
Brennan Ringhofer, Community School of Naples (Senior)
The 6'1 senior point guard finished with 11 points and a game-high seven assists in a 53-39 win over South Fort Myers.
Fedor Vuksanovic, Seacrest Country Day (Senior)
Vuksanovic finished with 29 points and 15 rebounds in a 75-67 district semifinal win over The Village School of Naples on February 5.
Gavin Williams, Bishop Verot (Senior)
Williams finished with a game-high 26 points and six rebounds in a district clinching 63-51 win over Gateway Charter on February 7.
Austin Leslie, Bishop Verot (Senior)
Leslie finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in a 61-54 win over Glades Central on February 5.
Cooper LaSalle, Estero (Sophomore)
LaSalle averaged a career-high in points (18.1), rebounds (3.6), and steals per game (2.9) this season for the Wildcats.
Juju Castillo, Palmetto Ridge (Senior)
Castillo finished with a double-double (12 points and 12 rebounds) in a 68-57 win over Immokalee on February 5.
Adrian Llamo, Naples (Senior)
Llamo finished with a game-high 20 points to lift the Golden Eagles to a 71-52 district championship win over Gulf Coast on February 7.
Jah Chin, Charlotte (Punta Gorda) (Senior)
Chin finished with a game-high 18 points to lift the Tarpons to a 68-52 district semifinal win over Manatee on February 5.