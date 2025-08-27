Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida High School Football Player of the Week? -Aug. 26, 2025
With the official start of the high school football season in Florida underway, it is time look at some of the top performers from last week's action in Southwest Florida.
These athletes are proven leaders for their respective teams, and they went above and beyond as they led their teams through the first week of the season. This will once again be an exciting season in Southwest Florida, and they will continue to showcase their skills throughout the season.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Southwest Florida high school football player of the week.
Voting will close on August 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Ty Williams, Evangelical Christian
In the 29-0 win over First Baptist Academy, Williams was 15/22 for 240 yards and two touchdowns.
Daniel Haith, Bonita Springs
Haith, who is a bonafide star at the running back position, rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries in the 32-22 win over Ida Baker. He averaged seven yards per rush, and his longest rush went for 65 yards.
Marquan Young, Riverdale
Young displayed his big play ability by hauling in three receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown in the 21-16 win over Estero.
Javien Altine, Gulf Coast
Altine did a little bit of everything is last week's 26-16 win over Charlotte. He rushed for 54 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. He also tallied seven solo tackles, 15 total tackles, two tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Jermaine Skinner Jr, Cape Coral
Skinner carried the ball 10 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the 40-10 win over Nort Fort Myers.
Caden DiLoreto, Community School of Naples
DiLoreto's 2025 season started off on a high note. In the 49-0 win over Oasis, DiLoreto went 10/13 for 202 yards and four touchdowns.
Jeramiah Guidie, Community School of Naples
Guidie was unstoppable in the passing game as he hauled in five receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns. His longest reception went for 42 yards.
Ninaud Joseph, Lely
In their win over Golden Gate, Joseph finished with 145 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just five carries. He also caught one pass that went for 16 yards.
Chris Germinal, Immokalee
In the 45-0 win over Barron Collier, Germinal completed 66 percent of his passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed the ball twice for 18 yards.
Marshon Jackson, Immokalee
Jackson made it difficult to guard him last week as he caught five passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.