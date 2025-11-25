Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay Area High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 25, 2025
Tampa Bay area high school football players recorded some highlight-reel performances in FHSAA regional semifinal games last Friday.
We looked at schools throughout the Tampa Bay Area (Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties) and nominated nine athletes for games played Nov. 21, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Tampa Bay Area High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Nov. 13-15, 2025: Riverview Sumner WR Taesean Robinson.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Nov. 30. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jameris Conyers, ATH/CB/WR, Riverview Sumner
Senior passed for 208 yards and one touchdown and rushed 19 times for 71 yards and a score to propel the Stingrays past Riverview Sarasota, 31-21, in a Class 7A, Region 2 semifinal game.
Oterzic Evans, DB, Armwood
Talented junior made six tackles, recovered a fumble, and returned a punt for a TD to guide the top-seeded Hawks past Viera, 49-0, in a Class 6A, Region 2 semifinal.
Patrick Harding, QB, Zephyrhills
Super senior turned in a stellar effort in his final game, completing 19 of 31 passes for 308 yards and three TDs in a 47-35 loss to Lake Wales in a Class 4A, Region 2 semifinal game. The Bulldogs finished the year at 11-1.
Kaden Henderson, OLB/MLB, Tampa Jesuit
Junior made six tackles and recovered a fumble and returned it for a TD to power the Tigers past Naples, 45-7, in a Class 4A, Region 3 semifinal.
Dominick Picariellon III, CB/FS, Brooksville Nature Coast
Junior returned a fumble 15 yards for a TD to spearhead a stingy defensive effort and propel the Sharks past Tampa Jefferson, 21-7, in a Class 3A, Region 3 semifinal.
Khalan Davis, RB/FS, St. Petersburg Lakewood
Senior rushed 20 times for 117 yards and a TD to march the Spartans past Belle Glade Glades Central, 14-7, in a Class 2A, Region 3 semifinal game.
Kameron Battle, RB/DB, Tampa Carrollwood Day School
Super sophomore rushed 17 times for 144 yards and two TDs to lead the top-seeded Patriots past Melbourne Central Catholic, 49-6, in a Class 1A, Region 2 semifinal.
Corey Simms, RB/OLB, Clearwater Central Catholic
Senior rushed 16 times for 159 yards and three TDs, caught a 27-yard pass, and had 53 punt return yards to guide the Marauders past Lakeland Victory Christian, 54-35, in a Class 1A, Region 2 semifinal.
Larry Christian III, RB/LB, St. Petersburg Catholic
Talented junior rushed 16 times for 101 yards and four TDs and caught two passes for 21 yards to lead the Barons past Naples Neumann, 53-46, in a wild Class 1A, Region 3 semifinal game.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962