Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/10/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance for the Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week for games played February 3-8.

Maddie O'Berski of ECS takes a shot over Sophia McCartney of St. John Neumann in the Private 8 Girls Basketball Championship game on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers.
Maddie O'Berski of ECS takes a shot over Sophia McCartney of St. John Neumann in the Private 8 Girls Basketball Championship game on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers.

We have looked at schools across the Southwest Florida area and nominated eight athletes for games played February 3-8.

We ask you to vote for the Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com

Here are this week's nominees:

Maddie O'Berski, Evangelical Christian (Senior)

O'Berski finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists in a 61-40 win over Canterbury (Fort Myers) on February 6.

Hailey Cohen, Port Charlotte (Senior)

Cohen finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and seven steals in a 76-27 district semifinal win over Fort Myers on February 6.

Acelia Beals, Charlotte (Punta Gorda) (Sophomore)

Beals finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and six assists in a 66-34 win over Manatee on February 8.

Cameron O'Halloran, Bishop Verot (Senior)

O'Halloran finished with 27 points and six rebounds in a 55-30 win over Gateway Charter on February 7.

Lilly Fultz, Gulf Coast (Senior)

Fultz finished with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, and seven steals in a 70-20 win over Dunbar on February 6.

Maya Collins, Lemon Bay (Senior)

Collins finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in a 66-59 loss to DeSoto County on February 8.

Rhiley Richards, North Port (Sophomore)

Richards finished with 19 points and five steals in a 50-28 win over Lehigh on February 4.

Peyton Heeffelfinger, Barron Collier (Senior)

Heffelfinger finished with 19 points and four rebounds in a 58-46 loss to First Baptist Academy.

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

