Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/10/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Southwest Florida area and nominated eight athletes for games played February 3-8.
We ask you to vote for the Southwest Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are this week's nominees:
Maddie O'Berski, Evangelical Christian (Senior)
O'Berski finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists in a 61-40 win over Canterbury (Fort Myers) on February 6.
Hailey Cohen, Port Charlotte (Senior)
Cohen finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and seven steals in a 76-27 district semifinal win over Fort Myers on February 6.
Acelia Beals, Charlotte (Punta Gorda) (Sophomore)
Beals finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and six assists in a 66-34 win over Manatee on February 8.
Cameron O'Halloran, Bishop Verot (Senior)
O'Halloran finished with 27 points and six rebounds in a 55-30 win over Gateway Charter on February 7.
Lilly Fultz, Gulf Coast (Senior)
Fultz finished with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, and seven steals in a 70-20 win over Dunbar on February 6.
Maya Collins, Lemon Bay (Senior)
Collins finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in a 66-59 loss to DeSoto County on February 8.
Rhiley Richards, North Port (Sophomore)
Richards finished with 19 points and five steals in a 50-28 win over Lehigh on February 4.
Peyton Heeffelfinger, Barron Collier (Senior)
Heffelfinger finished with 19 points and four rebounds in a 58-46 loss to First Baptist Academy.