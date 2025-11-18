Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay Area High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 18, 2025
Tampa Bay area high school football teams were back in action last Friday for the first round of the FHSAA state playoffs, and many made the most of it.
We looked at schools throughout the Tampa Bay Area (Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties) and nominated 16 athletes for games played Nov. 13-15, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Tampa Bay Area High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Oct. 30-Nov. 1: Lennard OLB Devin Barnette.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Nov. 23. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Rhys Brush, QB, Armwood
Junior threw multiple touchdown passes to lead the Hawks past Melbourne, 43-0, in a Class 6A, Region 2 quarterfinal game.
Will Griffin, QB, Tampa Jesuit
The Florida commit completed 18 of 19 passes for 278 yards and five TDs and ran for another score to power the Tigers past Seminole Osceola, 62-0, in a Class 4A, Region 3 quarterfinal.
Khayse Barrett, QB, Clearwater Central Catholic
The junior completed 11 of 16 passes for 224 yards and two TDs and rushed six times for 60 yards to guide the Marauders past Largo Indian Rocks Christian, 45-0, in a Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinal game.
Sanjae Green, WR, St. Petersburg Lakewood
Sophomore caught eight passes for 116 yards to march the Spartans past Boynton Beach Somerset Academy, 52-7, in a Class 2A, Region 3 quarterfinal game.
Sanyiin Black, ATH, Zephryhills
Senior caught five passes for 80 yards, made five tackles, and intercepted two passes to power the Bulldogs past Rockledge, 35-0, in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal game.
Jacob Butler, HB/ILB, Tampa Gaither
Senior made five tackles, intercepted a pass and returned a fumble for a TD to lead the Cowboys past Winter Springs, 56-0, in a Class 5A, Region 2 quarterfinal contest.
Isaiah Daniel, RB, Tampa Bay Tech
Senior rushed five times for 65 yards and a TD and returned a kickoff 99 yards for another score to march the Titans past Sebring, 47-6, in a Class 5A, Region 2 quarterfinal game.
Taesean Robinson, WR, Riverview Sumner
Senior caught four passes for 102 yards and three TDs to propel the Stingrays past Ocoee, 44-13, in a Class 7A, Region 2 quarterfinal contest.
Sincere McClinton, RB, Clearwater High
Senior had another big night, rushing 20 times for 200 yards and two TDs to guide the Tornadoes past Tampa Blake, 44-6, in a Class 4A, Region 3 quarterfinal game.
Eli Millian, QB, Tarpon Springs East Lake
Senior completed 11 of 15 passes for 214 yards and three TDs to lead the Eagles past Parrish Community, 35-7, in a Class 6A, Region 3 quarterfinal contest.
Lane Roberts, RB, Clearwater Calvary Christian
Senior ran wild against Alachua Santa Fe, rushing 17 times for 247 yards and two TDs to guide the Warriors to a 34-30 victory in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal game.
Luby Jones, RB/SS, Tampa Berkeley Prep
Junior rushed 25 times for 148 yards and three TDs to lead the Buccaneers past The Villages Charter, 35-28, in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal contest.
Daniel Terry, QB, Wesley Chapel Wiregrass Ranch
Super sophomore completed 22 of 36 passes for 382 yards and a whopping six TDs and ran 14 times for 76 yards in a narrow 42-41 loss to Palmetto in a Class 6A, Region 3 quarterfinal game.
Taevion Parker, FS/WR, Plant City
Junior caught an 8-yard TD pass, made two tackles and intercepted two passes with 77 return yards in a 45-30 Class 7A, Region 2 quarterfinal loss to West Orange.
Andrea Zayas, RB, Tampa Jefferson
Senior ran 17 times for 99 yards and two TDs to guide the Dragons past Gulfport Boca Ciega, 41-40, in a Class 3A, Region 3 quarterfinal game.
Elijah LeGrande, RB/DE, Tampa Cambridge Christian
Star sophomore rushed 27 times for 130 yards and two TDs to lead the Lancers past Vero Beach St. Edward’s, 24-21, in the semifinals of the SSAA 3A Championships.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962