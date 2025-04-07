Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (4/7/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have 12 athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Tampa Bay (Hillsborough, Pinellas counties) high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 31-Apr. 5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 13th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Bianca Menconi, Palm Harbor University
The Hurricanes' sophomore running back had a big night in the team's 20-0 victory over Tarpon Springs, rushing for 116 yards on 16 carries.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Sydney Elizondo, Lennard
The junior quarterback led the way in a 28-0 victory over Strawberry Crest, completing 31-of-38 passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns.
Lauren Williams, Sumner
Williams was a standout in the Stingrays' 24-12 victory over Hillsborough, completing 16-of-27 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns.
Keike McCloud, Sumner
McCloud was the top target of Williams in the win over Hillsborough, catching four passes for 72 yards and three touchdowns.
Ka'Mariyah Allen, Boca Ciega
The sophomore quarterback compiled 291 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in a 34-0 victory over Clearwater Central Catholic.
Drew Seymour, Bell Creek Academy
Seymour, a freshman quarterback for Bell Creek Academy, had a strong evening in a 20-18 win over Indian Rocks Christian and 25-of-36 passes for 305 yards.
Robyn Cantwell, Keswick Christian
Cantwell threw plenty of yards and touchdowns in a 40-6 victory over Seffner Christian, completing eight passes for 181 yards and four scores.
Claire Rogers, Keswick Christian
The senior wide receiver hauled in four passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Seffner Christian.
Zoe Surrency, Strawberry Crest
Surrency had herself a day in a 25-0 win over Leto, completing 18-of-26 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns.
Bianca Menconi, Palm Harbor University
The Hurricanes' signal caller completed 11-of-16 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-0 win over Seminole.
Ellie Swan, St. Petersburg
Swan was the defensive dynamo for the Green Devils in last week's 19-0 victory over Lakewood, leading the way with 10 flag pulls and two sacks.
Erionna Henry, Dunedin
The Falcons' quarterback was solid in the team's 22-0 victory over Angeline Academy of Innovation, completing 13-of-24 passes for 126 yards and touchdown.
KK Ramsey, Steinbrenner
One of the state's best players had a strong evening in a 34-13 victory over Tampa Catholic, totaling 251 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school girls flag football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi