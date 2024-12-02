Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/2/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 athletes for games played November 25-30, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 8 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Moses Allen, Carrollwood Day
Allen recorded two double-doubles for the Patriots despite having an 0-2 record for the week. He recorded a team-high 18 rebounds in a 68-62 loss to Sarasota Riverview on November 30.
Kai Brookins, Winthrop College Preparatory Academy
The 5-9 junior guard finished with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals in a 64-40 win over East Bay on November 27.
Arcadian Davis, Seffner Christian
The 6-7 junior wing recorded a double-double (30 points and 13 rebounds) while also adding three blocks in a 76-58 win over Tampa Bay Tech on November 30.
Skoot Donald, Tampa Catholic
Donald scored a team-high 26 points and recorded four assists and four steals in a 95-92 double-overtime win over Westside (Georgia) on November 30.
Jacob LaGrone, SLAM Tampa
The 6-0 sophomore combo guard scored 21 points on seven made 3-pointers in a 80-24 win over King on November 30.
Joshua Lewis, Blake
The 6-7 senior shooting guard is coming off an impressive week. In three games, he averaged 18.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Yellow Jackets, leading them to a 3-0 week.
Jojo Philon, Blake
The 6-8 junior wing recorded a double-double (17 points and 11 rebounds) in a 75-62 win over Tampa Catholic on November 29.
Willie Piggot Jr., Tampa Catholic
The 6-5 junior guard averaged 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in four games played for the Crusaders.
Lyrique Sartin, Bell Creek Academy
Sartin averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game in two games played this week.
Logan Teeden, Plant City
Teeden scored a team-high 23 points (13 in the 4th quarter) on 3-of-7 shooting from behind the arc in a 61-60 come-from-behind win over Westside (Georgia) on November 29.
