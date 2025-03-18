High School

Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Flag Football Player of the Week? (3/18/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance the week of March 10-15, 2025.

Jeff Gardenour

Lennard High athlete Sydney Elizondo last week made four tackles and three interceptions to steer the Longhorns past Spanish River, 19-18, in three overtimes in a battle of Florida powers. She is the team's primary quarterback, as well.
Lennard High athlete Sydney Elizondo last week made four tackles and three interceptions to steer the Longhorns past Spanish River, 19-18, in three overtimes in a battle of Florida powers. She is the team's primary quarterback, as well.

Tampa Bay high school flag football players continue to be a big hit as the 2025 season winds into late March.

We looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated five athletes from games played March 10-15, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Tampa Bay High School Flag Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played March 3-8, 2025: Alonso QB Gabby Werr.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Shea Plantz, DB/WR, Alonso

Sophomore caught five passes for 90 yards and a TD, and made a tackle and an interception to guide the Ravens past Gaither, 46-0.

Sydney Elizondo, WR/DB/QB, Lennard

Talented junior made four tackles and three interceptions to steer the Longhorns past Spanish River, 19-18, in three overtimes in a battle of Florida powers.

Lexi Serniotti, QB/S/DB, Bloomingdale

Super sophomore passed for 161 yards and three TDs, rushed for 31 yards, made five tackles and intercepted three passes to power the Bulls past Plant City, 31-6.

Ava Kopp, QB/WR/DB, Tampa Catholic

Senior passed for 111 yards and two TDs, and rushed for 48 yards to march the Crusaders past Sumner, 19-12.

Victoria Whitfield, ATH, East Bay

Super sophomore completed 22 of 34 passes for 245 yards and four TDs and rushed for five yards and a score to lead the Indians past Durant, 39-0.

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams.

Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

