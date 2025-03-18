Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Flag Football Player of the Week? (3/18/2025)
Tampa Bay high school flag football players continue to be a big hit as the 2025 season winds into late March.
We looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated five athletes from games played March 10-15, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Tampa Bay High School Flag Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played March 3-8, 2025: Alonso QB Gabby Werr.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Shea Plantz, DB/WR, Alonso
Sophomore caught five passes for 90 yards and a TD, and made a tackle and an interception to guide the Ravens past Gaither, 46-0.
Sydney Elizondo, WR/DB/QB, Lennard
Talented junior made four tackles and three interceptions to steer the Longhorns past Spanish River, 19-18, in three overtimes in a battle of Florida powers.
Lexi Serniotti, QB/S/DB, Bloomingdale
Super sophomore passed for 161 yards and three TDs, rushed for 31 yards, made five tackles and intercepted three passes to power the Bulls past Plant City, 31-6.
Ava Kopp, QB/WR/DB, Tampa Catholic
Senior passed for 111 yards and two TDs, and rushed for 48 yards to march the Crusaders past Sumner, 19-12.
Victoria Whitfield, ATH, East Bay
Super sophomore completed 22 of 34 passes for 245 yards and four TDs and rushed for five yards and a score to lead the Indians past Durant, 39-0.
