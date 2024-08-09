Vote: Who is the top Punter in Central Florida high school football in 2024?
Special teams may not sound glorious, but make no mistake, punters are extremely important to a football team’s success.
Whether it’s flipping the field, pooching a ball inside the 20-yard line or just getting the offense out of trouble, punters play a vital role in keeping their team in the running for a victory. They are, indeed, special.
In Central Florida, great punters can be found everywhere. Some are even nationally recognized for their booming punts across the field.
We looked at schools in multiple counties in Central Florida and came up with 18 punters to watch this year.
Without further ado, here they are:
Logan Calder, Oviedo, Class of 2025: Seminole County standout and five-star punter is ranked No. 59 in the Kohl’s Professional Camps 2025 National Punter Rankings after a stellar summer in which he competed at the Kohl’s 2024 National Scholarship Camp in July. There, he scored 32 out of 36 points on field goals, 108.2 points on kickoffs and 96.65 points in punting. He has taken his skills to Oviedo after punting 19 times for a 30.0 yards-per-punt average, with a long of 62, and four inside the 20-yard line last year for Lake Howell. He has an offer from Warner University and is talking to Florida International University.
Jackson White, East River, Class of 2025: Orange County star received recognition as a 4.5-star kicker in the Kohl’s Professional Camps 2025 National Punter Rankings after a solid summer and punting 40 times for a 33.3 average, with a long of 51, and six inside the 20-yard-line last season for the Falcons. He also kicked a game-winning 49-yard field goal in this year’s spring game.
Owen Baylor, University High (Orange City), Class of 2025: Volusia County standout received recognition in the Kohl’s Professional Camps 2025 National Punter Rankings after a strong summer and punting 19 times for a 32.2 average, with a long of 52, in 2023 for the Titans. He also is one of Central Florida’s top placekickers.
William Prunty, Foundation Academy, Class of 2025: The Orange County private school star was one of the top punters in the state last season, punting 15 times for a whopping 41.87 average, with a long of 65 and seven inside the 20-yard-line.
Marcus Trout, Cocoa, Class of 2025: Brevard County kicking/punting specialist has taken his considerable skills to two-time defending Class 2S state champ Cocoa after punting 25 times for a 37.5 average, with a long of 60 and nine inside the 20-yard line for Holy Trinity Episcopal last year. He is ranked No. 64 in the Kohl’s Professional Camps 2025 National Kicker Rankings.
Grayson Wright, Timber Creek, Class of 2025: Good athlete (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) has a powerful leg, punting 19 times for a 36.95 average, with a long of 66 and four inside the 20-yard-line last year for the Wolves.
Dean Roberts, Titusville, Class of 2025: Another exceptional kicking/punting specialist from Brevard County, he punted 30 times for a 36.47 average, with a long of 55 and three inside the 20-yard line in 2023 for the Terriers, who made the state playoffs. He also has been recognized in the Kohl’s Professional Camps 2025 National Kicker Rankings.
Michael Wells, Apopka, Class of 2025: One of the area’s most consistent punters stayed busy in 2023, punting 38 times for a 35.82 average, with a long of 55 and 10 inside the 20-yard line for the Blue Darters, who made the state playoffs. He boomed a 58-yard field goal in this summer’s Pittsburgh State camp, and won the Jacksonville State punt camp.
Henry Wolff, Kissimmee Osceola, Class of 2027: Rising sophomore performed well last season for the traditional power Kowboys, punting 28 times for a 34.1 average, with a long of 53 and seven inside the 20-yard line. He also plays at wide receiver for Osceola, which made the state playoffs in 2023.
David Parks, Seminole High, Class of 2025: One of the most talented athletes (6-0, 205) in Central Florida, the Howard University commit boomed 26 punts for a 33.5 average, with a long of 44, for the Seminoles, who advanced to the state playoffs. He also plays multiple positions on offense.
Xavier Lherisse, Eau Gallie, Class of 2026: Superb defensive back also excels on special teams, having punted 26 times for a 33.2 average, with a long of 53 and seven inside the 20-yard line last year for the Commodores, who advanced to the state playoffs. He is ranked in the top 15 of the ESPN Top 100 Safeties of the Class of 2026. He has multiple offers, including Alabama, Clemson, Michigan and Ole Miss.
Ryder Bondurant, West Orange, Class of 2025: Rising senior has moved into the starting role after Kelvin Ramirez chose to focus on soccer this school year. As a sophomore in 2022, he compiled a 27.8 punting average, with a long of 46 for the Warriors.
Parker Perales, Lake Mary, Class of 2025: Exceptional all-around athlete has taken his considerable skills to state power Lake Mary after punting 15 times for a 29.5 average, with a long of 40 and three inside the 20-yard line in 2023 for Lake Brantley.
Charlie Hyman, Boone, Class of 2025: Strong, physical player (6-3, 210) has transferred to Boone after punting 16 times for a 28.9 average, with a long of 51 and five inside the 20-yard-line for Cornerstone Charter last year. He also will play linebacker and defensive end.
Andrew Harris, Horizon, Class of 2025: When not zipping passes as quarterback, this multi-talented athlete (6-2, 175) is punting for the Hawks, having punted 38 times for a 27.9 average, with a long of 51 and four inside the 20-yard-line last season.
Lucas Paul, Space Coast (Cocoa), Class of Class of 2025: Consistent special teams player punted 31 times for a 27.4 average, with a long of 52 and two inside the 20-yard line for the Vipers last year. He also plays running back.
Jackson Baker, Winter Springs, Class of 2026: Seminole County special teams athlete and rising junior punted 25 times for a 26.3 average last season for the Bears.
Liam Toobin, Lake Highland Prep, Class of 2026: Tall, strong special teams athlete (6-4, 200) punted 21 times for a 25.9 average, with a long of 45, for the Highlanders in 2023.