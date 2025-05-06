Vote: Who is the top returning boys basketball shooting guard in Florida in 2025-2026
High School on SI Florida is encouraging the fans to vote for who they think will be the top returner by their specific position on the basketball court.
Florida high school basketball is about to ramp up summer leagues throughout June, and the Sunshine State has produced a load of talent heading into the 2025-2026 season.
All the candidates already have varsity experience as starting point guards making names for themselves putting up efficient numbers
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 1st at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Top Returning Boys Basketball Shooting Guard in the state of Florida
Martay Barnes, Academy of Central Florida (Sophomore)
The 6'2 rising junior guard is the No. 4 overall ranked player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports.
Brandon Bass Jr, Windermere Prep (Junior)
The 6'5 junior guard averaged 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the Lakers this season. According to his 247Sports' profile, Bass holds offers from Florida State, Houston, Illinois, LSU, Purdue, and several others.
Ethan Bergantino, Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (Junior)
The 6'3 rising senior guard averaged 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game for the Warriors this season.
Camden Cooper, Nease (Freshman)
Cooper spent the 2024-2025 season playing at St. John's Country Day in the greater-Jacksonville area, where he averaged 18.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game this season.
Carson Crawford, Fleming Island (Sophomore)
The 6'6 rising junior guard recorded 18 double-doubles in 27 games played this season for the Golden Eagles.
O'Neal Delancy, Gibbs (St. Petersburg) (Sophomore)
The 6'4 rising junior guard averaged 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for the Gladiators this season where they reached the Class 4A Championship Game.
Ryan Gornto, Providence (Jacksonville) (Sophomore)
Gornto averaged 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season for the Stallions after spending his freshman season at Nease High School.
Joseph Hartman, The Rock School (Junior)
The 6'5 rising senior guard is coming off an efficient season for the Lions, where he was the team's leading scorer. Hartman was named to the All-SIAA First Team this past season as well.
Jacob Lanier, DME Academy (Junior)
The 6'6 rising senior guard is already making his mark in his recruitment, where he is currently holding offers from Arkansas, California, Kansas State, Creighton, and more.
Chase Weismiller, Sickles (Sophomore)
The 6'3 rising junior guard had a big season for the Gryphons, where he averaged 15.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App