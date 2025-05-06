High School

Vote: Who is the top returning boys basketball shooting guard in Florida in 2025-2026

We have nominated 10 boys' basketball shooting guards across the Sunshine State. High School on SI asks the fans who they think will be the top returning point guard heading into the 2025-2026 season.

Ross Van De Griek

Fleming Island forward Carson Crawford (12) dribbles into the lane as Ponte Vedra forward Tyler Cowan (21) defends during an FHSAA District 3-6A high school boys basketball semifinal on February 8, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
Fleming Island forward Carson Crawford (12) dribbles into the lane as Ponte Vedra forward Tyler Cowan (21) defends during an FHSAA District 3-6A high school boys basketball semifinal on February 8, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

High School on SI Florida is encouraging the fans to vote for who they think will be the top returner by their specific position on the basketball court.

Florida high school basketball is about to ramp up summer leagues throughout June, and the Sunshine State has produced a load of talent heading into the 2025-2026 season.

All the candidates already have varsity experience as starting point guards making names for themselves putting up efficient numbers

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Voting will end on Sunday, June 1st at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time

Top Returning Boys Basketball Shooting Guard in the state of Florida

Martay Barnes, Academy of Central Florida (Sophomore)

The 6'2 rising junior guard is the No. 4 overall ranked player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports.

Brandon Bass Jr, Windermere Prep (Junior)

The 6'5 junior guard averaged 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the Lakers this season. According to his 247Sports' profile, Bass holds offers from Florida State, Houston, Illinois, LSU, Purdue, and several others.

Ethan Bergantino, Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (Junior)

The 6'3 rising senior guard averaged 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game for the Warriors this season.

Camden Cooper, Nease (Freshman)

Cooper spent the 2024-2025 season playing at St. John's Country Day in the greater-Jacksonville area, where he averaged 18.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game this season.

Carson Crawford, Fleming Island (Sophomore)

The 6'6 rising junior guard recorded 18 double-doubles in 27 games played this season for the Golden Eagles.

O'Neal Delancy, Gibbs (St. Petersburg) (Sophomore)

The 6'4 rising junior guard averaged 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for the Gladiators this season where they reached the Class 4A Championship Game.

Ryan Gornto, Providence (Jacksonville) (Sophomore)

Gornto averaged 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season for the Stallions after spending his freshman season at Nease High School.

Joseph Hartman, The Rock School (Junior)

The 6'5 rising senior guard is coming off an efficient season for the Lions, where he was the team's leading scorer. Hartman was named to the All-SIAA First Team this past season as well.

Jacob Lanier, DME Academy (Junior)

The 6'6 rising senior guard is already making his mark in his recruitment, where he is currently holding offers from Arkansas, California, Kansas State, Creighton, and more.

Chase Weismiller, Sickles (Sophomore)

The 6'3 rising junior guard had a big season for the Gryphons, where he averaged 15.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida