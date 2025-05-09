High School

Vote: Who is the top returning boys basketball small forward in Florida in 2025-2026

We have nominated 10 boys' basketball small forwards and wings across the Sunshine State. High School on SI asks the fans who they think will be the top returning point guard heading into the 2025-2026 season.

Columbus Explorers guard Jaxon Richardson (5) goes up for a lay up during the first quarter of the City of Palms Classic semifinal game against the IMG Academy Ascenders at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

High School on SI Florida is encouraging the fans to vote for who they think will be the top returner by their specific position on the basketball court.

Florida high school basketball is about to ramp up summer leagues throughout June, and the Sunshine State has produced a load of talent heading into the 2025-2026 season.

All the candidates already have varsity experience as starting point guards making names for themselves putting up efficient numbers

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Voting will end on Sunday, June 1st at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time

Top Returning Boys Basketball Small Forwards in the state of Florida

Herly Brutus, The Villages Charter (Junior)

The 6'7 rising senior small forward averaged 10.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Buffalo last season who reached the Class 3A Championship Game.

Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy (Junior)

The 6'9 rising senior forward holds over two dozen D-1 offers averaged 29.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game last season for the Lions where they reached the regional semifinals.

Nijaun Harris, St. Petersburg (Freshman)

The 6'5 rising sophomore averaged 27.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game helping the Green Devils reach the Final Four before having their season come to an end against Blanche Ely.

Cello Jackson, Columbus (Miami) (Junior)

The 6'5 rising senior forward averaged 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game where he was teammates with Cameron and Cayden Boozer leading the Explorers to their fourth straight state title as well as it's first national title in program history.

Brady Kearns, Rockledge (Sophomore)

The 6'6 rising junior averaged 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Raiders last season while shooting 52% from the field.

Jojo Philon, Blake (Tampa) (Junior)

Philon averaged 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.0 steals per game for the Yellow Jackets last season where they reached the regional finals.

Jaxon Richardson, Columbus (Miami) (Junior)

The 6'6 rising senior averaged 13.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game where he was teammates with Cameron and Cayden Boozer leading the Explorers to their fourth straight state title as well as it's first national title in program history.

Will Rydezewski, Providence (Jacksonville) (Sophomore)

The 6'6 rising junior averaged 7.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Stallions last season.

Kevin Thomas, Sagemont (Junior)

The 6'8 rising senior averaged 17.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season helping lead the Lions to their third consecutive state title.

Trace Westercamp, Ponte Vedra (Junior)

The 6'8 rising senior forward averaged 10.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Sharks where they reached the Class 5A Championship Game.

