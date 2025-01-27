Vote: Who is the top returning Florida Girls Flag Football Wide Receiver for 2025?
When it comes to flag football, the wide receiver position is arguably the most important position on the field, just like in 11-on-11 tackle ball.
In mid-February, girls flag football starts up in the Sunshine State and a lot of the top talent in the country resides out of Florida.
We went ahead and compiled a list of who we think are the top returning wide receiver candidates based on last year's statistics. We ask you the fan to take a look at our list of 13 pass catchers and give us your vote on who you think the top returning wide receiver in the state of Florida for 2025.
Voting concludes February 16, at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominees:
Kenna Pacitti, Pace
Pablo wasn't the only underclassman making plays for the Patriots. PPacitti was Pablo's top target and accounted for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Avery Schroeder, Wellington
As a sophomore in 2024, Schroeder finished as the top wide receiver among the 2027 class. Schroeder caught 83 passes for 1,215 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
Jocelyn Garcia, Pembroke Pines Charter
Garcia was Rivera's favorite target through the air, catching 92 passes for 1,222 yards and 17 touchdowns. The wide receiver was one of the best out of South Florida in 2024.
Alana Anderson, Keystone Heights
Another sophomore that impressed last season was Anderson, who hauled in 54 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns.
Madison Ojeda, Pembroke Pines Charter
Rivera has another of her top targets returning out wide in Ojeda, who finished the season hauling in 67 passes for 1,133 yards and scoring 21 touchdowns.
Ava Godfrey, Robinson
When it came to catches in volume, it’s hard to argue against Godfrey’s numbers from last season. Godfrey caught 102 passes for 865 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Natalie Busch, Navarre
No receiver in the state last season caught more passes than Busch of the Raiders. The Navarre stud caught 126 passes for 1,445 yards and 33 touchdowns. Not too shabby.
Kyah Vance, Lennard
The Longhorns go-to-wide receiver was Vance through the air as Vance ended 2024 hauling in 112 passes for 1,255 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Sydney Elizondo, Lennard
Lennard's sophomore sensation of a year ago made plenty of big plays for the Class 2A runner-ups as Elizondo finished catching 97 passes for 1,045 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns.
Morgan Walsh, George Jenkins
Arguably the top pass catcher out of Polk County last season was Walsh for the Eagles. Walsh caught 75 passes for 1,195 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Isabella Rein, Tampa Catholic
Rein is back for her sophomore season with the Crusaders after a strong 2024 campaign in which she caught 75 passes for 961 yards and nine touchdowns.
Littiana Dasilva, Spanish River
Last season as a junior, Dasilva was sensational for the Sharks and hauled in 74 passes for 1,271 yards and scored 21 touchdowns.
Makenna Sturgis, Alonso
There are not many receivers built like Sturgis when it comes to making plays all over the field. The junior wide out, who also plays softball, hauled in 79 passes for 1,395 yards and 34 touchdowns. Sturgis is nursing back from an injury, but should return at some point during the season.
