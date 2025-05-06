Vote: Who is the top returning girls basketball point guard in Florida for 2025-2026?
High School on SI Florida is encouraging the fans to vote for who they think will be top returner by their specific position on the basetball court.
Florida high school girls' basketball is about to ramp up summer leagues throughout June, and the Sunshine State has produced a load of talent heading into the 2025-2026 season.
All the candidates already have varsity experience as starting point guards, making names for themselves, putting up efficient numbers during the 2024-2025 season.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 1st at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Top Returning Girls Basketball Point Guard in the state of Florida
Jazlyn Bowman, Windermere Prep (Junior)
Bowman averaged 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game for the Lady Lakers this season.
Talia Busser, Cardinal Mooney (Junior)
Busser averaged 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game for the Lady Cougars this season.
Zoe Corjay, Horizon (Winter Garden) (Junior)
Corjay averaged 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game for the Lady Hawks this season, helping them reach the regional finals.
Morgan Cremen, Beachside (St. John's) (Junior)
Cremen averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 5.5 steals per game for the Barracudas this season.
Evie Freeman, Bolles (Jacksonville) (Junior)
Freeman averaged 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, helping lead the Lady Bulldogs to their first-ever state championship game appearance.
Bianca Hall, The First Academy (Orlando) (Sophomore)
Hall was the team's leading scorer, where she averaged 19.1 points per game and eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone back in January.
Jaelynn Housey, Nova (Junior)
The 5'10 junior guard averaged 18.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 4.7 steals per game for the Lady Titans this season.
Kailani Merrell, Spruce Creek (Junior)
The recent Siena University commit is coming off a big season for the Lady Hawks where she averaged 14.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Victoria Valle, Doral Academy (Sophomore)
Valle averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game for the Firebirds, leading them to their second consecutive Final Four appearance.
Taryn Wakefield, Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale) (Sophomore)
The 5'9 sophomore guard averaged 15.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for the Lady Eagles this season.