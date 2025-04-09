Vote: Who should be Florida Big Bend High School Baseball Player of the Week? (4/8/2025)
As the high school baseball season rolls on in the Big Bend region of Florida, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from last week's games. There were some exciting games and thrilling upsets in the week that was.
These players went above and beyond to do everything they could to help their team to victory. With the pressure mounting as the playoffs approach, players from all over are doing their best to help see their team through to the finish. With that being said, it is time to vote for the High School on SI Florida Big Bend high school baseball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jayden Jones of Rickards
Voting will close on April 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are this week's nominees:
Ben Wagnon, Maclay
In four games last week, Wagon finished with three hits, one home run, one double, four RBIs and four runs scored. He also pitched six innings in the 1-0 over North Florida Christian allowing four hits, no runs, one walk with 12 strikeouts.
Jaylen Roque, Godby
In four games, Roque finished with eight hits, six doubles, three RBIs, four stolen bases and eight runs scored. He also pitched 6.2 combined innings in the 17-3 win over Jefferson County and the 15-3 win over Rickards. He allowed four hits, three runs, four walks with 11 strikeouts.
Kolton Parker, Taylor County
In the 2-1 win over Dixie County, Parker pitched five innings allowing just three hits, one run, one walk and struck out eight batters.
Wyatt Visnovske, St. John Paul II
In the 21-0 win over FAMU DRS and the 5-1 loss to Aucilla Christian, Visnovske finished with five hits, one triple, five RBIs and two runs scored.
Henry Richardson, Maclay
In three games, Richardson finished with four hits, one home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Jack Neely, Chiles
In the 13-3 win over Cairo (GA), Neely finished with two hits, one double, three RBIs and one run scored. In the 3-2 win over Lincoln and the 6-5 loss to Pace, he finished with three hits, one RBI and one run scored.
Kannon Plain, Madison County
In three games, Plain finished his week with five hits, two home runs, one triple, one double, six RBIs and seven runs scored. He also pitched 2.2 innings in the 9-1 win over Cottondale allowing no hits, no runs, one walk with three strikeouts.
William Wright, Wakulla
In the 4-1 win over Florida High, Wright pitched a complete game and picked up the win. He allowed two hits, one run, one walk and struck out seven batters.
Nolan Alford, Franklin County
In the two wins over Vernon and the one win over Munroe, Alford finished with four hits, one double, five RBIs, three stolen bases and four runs scored.
Caleb Walker, Aucilla Christian
Walker picked up the win in the 5-1 victory over St. John Paul II. He pitched six innings, allowed three hits, one run, three walks and struck out nine batters. He also recorded one base hit in the win.