Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Central Florida high school football Player of the Week? (10/28/2024)
Week 10 of the 2024 Central Florida high school football season produced some highlight-reel performances on both sides of the ball.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 34 athletes for games played Oct. 21-26.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote below for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for Oct. 14-19, 2024: Lake Highland Prep ATH Landon Towns.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Brock Joyce, ATH, Oviedo
Talented junior returned from a shoulder injury to rush 20 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns to power the Lions past Evans, 30-20, and to the Class 6A, District 4 title.
Anthony White, DE/OLB/TE, Oviedo
Senior made a huge interception to help set up a late TD run and push the Lions past Evans.
La’Darious Pryor, RB, Evans
Stellar running back rushed 14 times for 133 yards, including a 73-yard TD run, against Oviedo.
Brian Dillard, QB, West Orange
Rushed for two second-quarter TDs to help the Warriors hold off Ocoee, 21-14, and win the Class 7A, District 5 championship.
Chakai Scott, CB/WR, West Orange
Junior recorded an interception to help the Warriors beat Ocoee.
Anthony May, RB, University High School (Orange City)
Star senior rushed for more than 230 yards and three TDs to march the Titans past DeLand, 55-35, for the first time in school history.
Jermaine Hayes, ATH, University High (Orange City)
Recorded an interception that led to a TD, more than 100 receiving yards and a score, and a 54-yard kickoff return to propel the Titans past DeLand.
Tahji Moore, ATH, DeLand
Rushed for more than 190 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs in their high-scoring loss to University High (Orange City).
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones High School
Miami commit passed for 267 yards and seven TDs to power the Tigers past Lake Region, 77-0.
Taevion Swint, RB, Kissimmee Osceola
UCF commit ran for two TDs to lead the Kowboys past two-time defending state champ Lake Wales, 28-17.
Jeff Banks, DB, Kissimmee Osceola
Senior recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a TD to lift the Kowboys past Lake Wales.
Alex Springs, WR, St. Cloud
Senior had a stellar game, catching eight passes for 105 yards and two TDs to power the Bulldogs past Harmony, 29-8.
Bryce Anthony Oraine Williams, S, St. Cloud
Talented junior made nine tackles, including two solo, and a fumble recovery to lead the Bulldogs past Harmony.
Anthony Gay III, QB/WR/RB, Seminole
Junior stepped up big for the Seminoles, passing for 124 yards and two TDs and rushing 17 times for 176 yards and three scores to march the Seminoles past Hagerty, 42-7.
Bjorn Jurgensen, QB, Bishop Moore
Virginia completed 13 of 14 passes for 184 yards and four TDs and ran for a score to propel the Hornets (8-1) past Atlantic (Port Orange), 41-14.
Marcel Walker, WR/ATH, South Lake
Senior rumbled 14 times for 217 yards and one TD to lead the Eagles past Lake Minneola, 28-24, and to the Class 6A, District 6 title – their first outright championship since 2000.
Jayson Vasquez, MLB/DE, South Lake
Super sophomore made 10 tackles, including seven solo and three for loss, and one sack to propel the Eagles past Lake Minneola.
Jacob Lohman, QB, Spruce Creek
Threw four TD passes in a 50-39 loss to Flagler Palm Coast.
Sebastian Johnson, QB, Mainland
Junior threw five TD passes in the first half to propel the Buccaneers past Belleview, 57-0, and to the Class 5A, District 4 title.
Dennis King IV, MLB/OLB, Mainland
Recorded a defensive scoop-and-score to lead the Bucs past Belleview.
Javonte Horton, WR, Halifax Academy
Junior caught six passes for 109 yards and three TDs to march the Knights past Daytona Beach Father Lopez, 38-0.
Brady Hart, QB, Cocoa
The Michigan commit completed 17 of 21 passes for 335 yards and four TDs to lead the two-time defending state champion Tigers past Astronaut, 48-0, and to the Class 2A, District 6 championship.
Aaron Garber, SB/SS, Cocoa Beach
Rushed 11 times for 135 yards and three TDs to guide the Minutemen past Faith Christian 38-16.
Kyle Coe, SS/SB, Cocoa Beach
Senior recorded 10 tackles, including five solo, to march the Minutemen past Faith Christian.
Eric Nelson, ATH, Viera
Junior ran 20 times for 173 yards and two TDs, including a 62-yarder, and passed for 67 yards and another score to guide the Hawks past Melbourne, 28-14.
James Olson, MLB, Viera
Junior made an incredible 20 tackles, including three solo and five for loss, to lead the Hawks past Mel-Hi.
Zion Sandy, QB/SS, Space Coast (Cocoa)
Fearless freshman completed 13 of 15 passes for 182 yards and five TDs to power the Vipers past The First Academy (Leesburg), 68-0.
Brogan McNab, QB, Melbourne Central Catholic
Sensational junior dual-threat quarterback ran 12 times for 128 yards and two TDs and passed for 193 yards and a score to propel the Hustlers past Orlando Christian Prep, 51-42.
Rico Buitrago, QB/OLB, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Junior passed for 302 yards and four TDs to power the Tigers past Palm Beach Christian Prep, 35-0.
Trey Nevad, WR/CB, Merritt Island Christian School
Senior scored three TDs to lead the Cougars past City of Life Academy, 33-8.
Champ Monds, QB, Vero Beach
The fantastic freshman (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) completed 14 of 19 passes for 177 yards and four TDs to guide the Indians past Treasure Coast, 34-7.
Buddha James, RB/OLB, Sebastian River
Star senior rumbled 13 times for 143 yards and three TDs to propel the Sharks past Port St. Lucie, 40-14.
Jaden Jackson, HB/LB/ATH, St. Edward’s (Vero Beach)
Junior ran 22 times for 100 yards and a TD and caught five passes for 17 yards to lead the Pirates past Tradition Prep, 29-12.
Keegan Nyman, ATH, St. Edward’s (Vero Beach)
Senior made 11 tackles, including nine solo, to power the Pirates past Tradition Prep.