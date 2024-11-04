Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Central Florida high school football Player of the Week? (11/4/2024)
Rivalry week in Central Florida produced some dramatic performances on both sides of the ball.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 35 athletes for games played Oct. 28-Nov. 2.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote below for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for Oct. 24-26, 2024: West Orange CB/WR Chakai Scott.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones High School
Miami commit passed for more than 200 yards and a touchdown to power the Tigers past Ocoee, 14-0.
Larry Miles, WR, Jones High School
Talented junior recorded more than 140 yards in receptions against Ocoee.
Michael McClenton, LB/MLB, Ocoee
One of the state’s top defensive players made an astounding 18 tackles, including 14 solo and three for loss, and two sacks in a loss to Jones.
Carson Friedman, WR, Lake Mary
Star senior caught four passes for 120 yards, including a 45-yard TD pass, to power the Rams past Bishop Moore, 34-16.
Luke Prieto, OLB, Lake Mary
Talented senior made eight tackles, including two solo, against Bishop Moore.
Carter Emanuel, QB, Edgewater
Junior passed and rushed for a TD to help the Eagles fly past Boone, 42-14, in the “Battle for the Barrel.”
Will Marzolf, OLB, Edgewater
Senior recorded two sacks against Boone.
Stanley Anderson-Lofton, QB, Dr. Phillips
Star senior and Middle Tennessee commit passed for more than 290 yards and four TDs to power the Panthers past West Orange, 33-11, in the “Battle for Orange Crate.”
Cameran Dixon, WR/SB, Dr. Phillips
Senior reeled in 10 passes for 186 yards and two TDs against West Orange.
Jack Reilly, QB, Windermere
Senior turned in a stellar performance in a 13-7 overtime victory against Horizon, completing 25 of 35 passes for 307 yards and one TD and rushing for another score to help the Wolverines finish the regular season unbeaten (10-0) for the first time.
Joao Araujo, SS/OLB, Windermere
Senior recorded 14 tackles against Horizon to help the Wolverines win the Smudge Pot Trophy in the “Battle of the Groves.”
Dylan Edwards, RB/WR, Oviedo
Senior ran seven times for 107 yards and a TD to power the Lions past Eustis, 59-0.
Carmari Solomon, WR/FS, Oviedo
Super sophomore had a scoop-and-score and a pick-6 against Eustis.
Jackson Stecher, QB, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Freshman sensation passed for 315 yards and five TDs and rushed for more than 100 yards to guide the Eagles past Lake Highland Prep, 55-14, in a Sunshine State Athletic Association first-round playoff game.
O’Shea Faison, RB, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Junior ran 10 times for 184 yards and three TDs and caught a TD pass against Lake Highland Prep.
Decorie Johnson, RB/FB/WR, Lake Howell
Junior rumbled for more than 180 yards and four TDs and returned a kickoff for another score to propel the Silver Hawks past Winter Springs, 55-18.
Cameron Oliver, RB/WR/CB, Evans
Powerful senior (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) rushed 20 times for 216 yards and four TDs in a 69-0 victory against Oak Ridge.
Khairi Coleman, QB/FS/P, Tavares
Versatile junior rushed 10 times for 100 yards and a TD and passed for 45 yards and another score to power the Bulldogs past East Ridge, 42-0.
Tanner Waring, RB/WR/SS, Mount Dora
Senior caught seven passes for 137 yards and a TD in a narrow 27-26 loss to The Villages Charter.
Malik Holman, RB, South Lake
Talented junior ran wild against Leesburg, rushing 28 times for 252 yards and three TDs to guide the Hawks to a 52-21 victory.
Sebastian Johnson, QB, Daytona Beach Mainland
Talented junior completed 12 of 16 passes for 249 yards and six TDs to lead the defending state champ Buccaneers to a 53-0 victory against crosstown rival Seabreeze.
Kwasie Kwaku, Jr., RB/SS/WR, Daytona Beach Mainland
Star senior intercepted two passes, returning one for a TD, against Seabreeze.
Joel Rosa, QB, Pine Ridge
Senior threw the game-winning TD pass with 1 minute, 36 seconds left to lift the Panthers past Atlantic, 20-18.
PJ Miller, QB, Spruce Creek
Sophomore ran for a TD and passed for another to propel the Hawks past Gulf Coast (Naples), 36-3.
Kam Giddens, FS, Spruce Creek
Sophomore returned a blocked punt for a TD against Gulf Coast.
Brett Remensnyder, WR, New Smyrna Beach
Senior returned a blocked punt for a TD to lead the Barracudas past Holy Trinity Episcopal, 42-14.
Alex Christian, ATH, Titusville
Junior ran for two TDs to propel the Terriers past crosstown rival Astronaut, 34-6, in the battle for the Hudson Trophy.
D.L. Hardison, WR, Cocoa
Senior caught five passes for 111 yards and two TDs to power the two-time defending state champ Tigers past Rockledge, 37-0, in the annual BBQ Bowl.
Tank White, WR/CB, Cocoa
Super sophomore (6-1, 175) made four tackles, three solo, and an interception against Rockledge.
Xavier Lherisse, ATH, Eau Gallie
Junior had a spectacular night against crosstown rival Melbourne, rushing and passing for a TD and returning an interception 67 yards for another score in a 43-0 victory.
Kaiden Brabham, QB, Bayside
Senior ran for two TDs and passed for another in a 28-20 SSAA playoff loss to Frostproof.
Bode Handwork, QB, Merritt Island Christian School
Talented junior completed 14 of 18 passes for 215 yards and three TDs to power the Cougars past Canterbury, 20-6, in an SSAA 8-man playoff win.
Carter Stevenson, ATH, Merritt Island Christian
Senior made 11 tackles, including six solo and three for loss, against Canterbury.
Buddha James, RB, Sebastian River
Star senior rumbled 16 times for 196 yards and three TDs and passed for another score to guide the Sharks past Satellite, 37-22.
Efrem White, WR/CB, Vero Beach
Junior caught three passes for 96 yards and three TDs to lead the Indians past Palm Bay, 49-0.