Vote: Who should be the 2024-2025 Florida high school basketball Class 4A Player of the Year?

The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, March 23 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 4A boys basketball player of the year.
Tai Bell, Mater Lakes Academy, Guard (Freshman)
Bell averaged 25.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.8 steals per game for the Bears this season. He is the son of former NBA player Raja Bell.
Spencer Clayton, Barron Collier, Guard (Senior)
Clayton averaged 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game this season for the Cougars. Clayton led Barron Collier to the regional quarterfinals before they had their season end by the 4A champion Stranahan Dragons.
Jacob Daniels, Gibbs, Guard (Senior)
Daniels averaged 17.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game for the Gladiators this season. Gibbs came up just short of winning their second consecutive state championship.
Zacuras Dawson, Miami Northwestern, Guard (Sophomore)
Dawson averaged 16.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for the Bulls this season. Miami Northwestern reached the regional semifinals before their season came to an end against St. Brendan.
O'Neal Delancy, Gibbs, Guard (Sophomore)
Delancy averaged 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game for the Gladiators this season. Delancy led Gibbs to the Final Four for the second consecutive season.
Benny Fragela, St. Brendan, Guard (Senior)
Fragela averaged 17.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game this season for the Sabres. Fragela was previously with Columbus where he won three state championships.
Cornelius Hines, Eustis, Forward (Senior)
Hines was a focal point for the Panthers this season where they reached their first Final Four since 2008. Hines averaged 11.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this season.
Joshua Lewis, Blake, Small Forward (Senior)
The 6'7 small forward averaged 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Yellow Jackets this season.
Jojo Philon, Blake, Small Forward (Junior)
Philon averaged 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.0 steals per game for the Yellow Jackets this season.
Kaden Toure, Ribault, Guard (Senior)
Toure averaged 16.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Trojans this season.
