Vote: Who should be the 2024-2025 Florida High School Basketball Class 5A Player of the Year?

The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Monday, March 24 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 5A boys basketball player of the year.
Nijaun Harris, St. Petersburg, Forward (Freshman)
Harris averaged 27.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game for the Green Devils leading them to their second Final Four appearance in the last three seasons.
Sam Powell, Golden Gate, Guard (Junior)
Powell averaged 22.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game this season for the Titans.
Henry Robinson Jr., Pine Ridge, Forward (Sophomore)
Robinson averaged 21.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Panthers this season.
JT Tipton, Lecanto, Guard (Junior)
The 5'10 junior guard averaged 19.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season for the Panthers reaching the regional finals before their season came to an end by 5A semifinalist Leesburg.
Corey Perlin, Countryside, Guard (Senior)
Perlin averaged 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game for the Cougars this season reaching the regional finals.
Gabe Parks, Chiles (Tallahassee), Guard (Junior)
The 6'3 junior guard averaged 17.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game for the Timberwolves this season.
Cornelius White, Gainesville, Forward (Senior)
White averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season for the Hurricanes.
Dominick Walsh, Fivay, Guard (Sophomore)
The 5'11 sophomore guard averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.8 steals per game for the Falcons this season.
Maddox Palmer, Ponte Vedra, Forward (Junior)
Palmer averaged 13.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game for the Sharks this season where they reached the Class 5A Championship Game before falling to Blanche Ely.
Dylon Hanna, Blanche Ely, Guard (Senior)
The 6'2 senior guard averaged 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game leading the Tigers to their first state championship since 2019 and their ninth overall.
