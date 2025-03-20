Vote: Who should be the 2024-2025 Florida High School Basketball Class 6A Player of the Year?
The Florida high school basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Tuesday, March 25 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 6A boys basketball player of the year.
Isaiah Pina, South Lake, Forward (Junior)
The 6'6 junior small forward averaged 23.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season for the Eagles.
KJ Smith, Wiregrass Ranch, Guard (Senior)
The 6'3 senior guard is coming off his third consecutive district championship and four straight regional playoff berth, where he averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game for the Bulls this season.
Kade Manley, Mainland (Daytona Beach), Guard (Sophomore)
The 6'1 sophomore guard averaged 21.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for the Buccaneers this season.
Arosco Dubois, Evans (Orlando), Guard (Senior)
The 6'1 senior guard averaged 20.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Trojans where they reached the state championship game before losing to St. Thomas Aquinas.
Alexander Davis, Matanzas, Forward (Junior)
The 6'8 junior power forward averaged 19.4 points and 15.2 rebounds per game this season for the Falcons.
Cameron Bryant, Oviedo, Forward (Senior)
The 6'6 senior wing averaged 18.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game this season for the Lions. Bryant spent the previous three seasons at Timber Creek High School.
Clarence Westbrook Jr., St. Thomas Aquinas, Guard (Sophomore)
Westbrook led the Raiders to their second state title in school history averaging 17.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this season.
Treymar Jones, Milton, Guard (Senior)
Jones averaged 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the Panthers this season. Jones was a key part for the Panthers where they won their second consecutive district championship.
Brandon Brazell, Martin County, Forward (Junior)
Brazell averaged 16.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season for the Tigers. He shot 49 percent from the field and 36 percent from behind the arc.
Dwayne Wimbley Jr., St. Thomas Aquinas, Forward (Senior)
Wimbley Jr. averaged 16.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game leading the Raiders to their second state title in school history.
