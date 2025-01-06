Vote: Who Should Be The Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/62025)
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball players started the new year with a bang, putting up some impressive numbers.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 17 athletes from games played Dec. 30, 2024-Jan. 4, 2025, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for Dec. 23-28, 2024: Mainland PG/SG Kade Manley
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Trevor Miller, G, Legacy Charter
Sophomore poured in 27 points, including five 3-pointers, and added seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks to guide the Eagles past Eau Gallie, 61-41.
Julian Fox, PG/SG/PF, St. Cloud
Super sophomore and one of the top combo guards in Florida scored 15 points to power the Bulldogs past Lyman, 66-31. He also scored 15 points and added two assists in a 75-53 win against Jensen Beach.
Dean Adkins, SF/SG, Lake Brantley
The 6-foot-5 senior pumped in 18 points to lead the Patriots past Tampa Jesuit, 57-50, in the Jim Clark Classic at Bishop Moore.
Noah Taylor, PG/SG/F, Timber Creek
The 6-5 junior scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and two assists, to guide the Wolves past Beachside (St. Johns), 59-46.
Brandon Bass, Jr., SG, Windermere Prep
The 6-4 junior exploded for 43 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added four assists to lead the Lakers past Centennial, 76-67. He has multiple offers, including Southern Cal and Purdue.
Dwayne Foreman III, PG/SG, Hope Academy (Groveland)
Stellar sophomore scored 24 points, including three 3-pointers, and added two rebounds, three assists and three steals in a close 62-61 loss to North Florida Educational Institute.
Asa Kohn, G, Hagerty
The 6-3 junior turned in a stellar game with 26 points, including four 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds, six assists and three steals to guide the Huskies past Seabreeze, 79-35. Earlier, he had 20 points in a 69-51 loss to Kissimmee Osceola.
TJ Drain, PF, Windermere
The 6-8 senior exploded for 35 points in a 65-47 victory against Sagemont in the Sun Bash Tourney in Tampa.
Owen McLaughlin, W, New Smyrna Beach
The talented 6-6 junior recorded 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a 68-47 win against Lyman in the Barracudas’ New Year’s Shootout
Lamar Byrd, G, The First Academy (Orlando)
The 6-6 freshman erupted for 19 points and five rebounds to march the Royals past King’s Ridge Christian (Alpharetta, Ga.), 78-74.
Luke McCrimon, SG/PG, Kissimmee Osceola
Talented junior erupted for 25 points to lead the Kowboys past Hagerty, 69-51.
Marcis Ponder, PF/F, West Oaks Academy
Junior exploded for 19 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double in a 73-63 loss to DME Academy (Daytona Beach).
Janiel De los Santos, SG/PG, Lake Howell
The 6-4 senior recorded 21 points, four rebounds and five steals to guide the Silver Hawks past Altamonte Christian, 67-45.
Josiah Gillard, PG, Lake Minneola
Fantastic freshman pumped in 22 points and had four rebounds, five assists and two steals to guide the Hawks past Hope Academy, 77-53.
Alex Nichols, PG, Foundation Academy
Super sophomore poured in 23 points and dished out five assists in an 81-73 loss to King’s Ridge Christian (Ga.).
David Rushing, W, Evans
The 6-3 senior pumped in 17 points to march the Trojans past Williston, 67-53, in the third-place game of the Kingdom of the Sun tournament at Ocala Vanguard.
Amarion “AJ” Smith, SG, Sebastian River
The 6-3 senior scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and added two rebounds, two assists and three steals in a 67-37 win against Lake Mary Prep.
