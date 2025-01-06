High School

Vote: Who Should Be The Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/62025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 7 of the 2024-25 season

Jeff Gardenour

St. Cloud sophomore guard Julian Fox scored 15 points to power the Bulldogs past Lyman, 66-31, last week. He earned a nomination for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball players started the new year with a bang, putting up some impressive numbers.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 17 athletes from games played Dec. 30, 2024-Jan. 4, 2025, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for Dec. 23-28, 2024: Mainland PG/SG Kade Manley

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Trevor Miller, G, Legacy Charter

Sophomore poured in 27 points, including five 3-pointers, and added seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks to guide the Eagles past Eau Gallie, 61-41.

Julian Fox, PG/SG/PF, St. Cloud

Super sophomore and one of the top combo guards in Florida scored 15 points to power the Bulldogs past Lyman, 66-31. He also scored 15 points and added two assists in a 75-53 win against Jensen Beach.

Dean Adkins, SF/SG, Lake Brantley

The 6-foot-5 senior pumped in 18 points to lead the Patriots past Tampa Jesuit, 57-50, in the Jim Clark Classic at Bishop Moore.

Noah Taylor, PG/SG/F, Timber Creek

The 6-5 junior scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and two assists, to guide the Wolves past Beachside (St. Johns), 59-46.

Brandon Bass, Jr., SG, Windermere Prep

The 6-4 junior exploded for 43 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added four assists to lead the Lakers past Centennial, 76-67. He has multiple offers, including Southern Cal and Purdue.

Dwayne Foreman III, PG/SG, Hope Academy (Groveland)

Stellar sophomore scored 24 points, including three 3-pointers, and added two rebounds, three assists and three steals in a close 62-61 loss to North Florida Educational Institute.

Asa Kohn, G, Hagerty

The 6-3 junior turned in a stellar game with 26 points, including four 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds, six assists and three steals to guide the Huskies past Seabreeze, 79-35. Earlier, he had 20 points in a 69-51 loss to Kissimmee Osceola.

TJ Drain, PF, Windermere

The 6-8 senior exploded for 35 points in a 65-47 victory against Sagemont in the Sun Bash Tourney in Tampa.

Owen McLaughlin, W, New Smyrna Beach

The talented 6-6 junior recorded 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a 68-47 win against Lyman in the Barracudas’ New Year’s Shootout

Lamar Byrd, G, The First Academy (Orlando)

The 6-6 freshman erupted for 19 points and five rebounds to march the Royals past King’s Ridge Christian (Alpharetta, Ga.), 78-74.

Luke McCrimon, SG/PG, Kissimmee Osceola

Talented junior erupted for 25 points to lead the Kowboys past Hagerty, 69-51.

Marcis Ponder, PF/F, West Oaks Academy

Junior exploded for 19 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double in a 73-63 loss to DME Academy (Daytona Beach).

Janiel De los Santos, SG/PG, Lake Howell

The 6-4 senior recorded 21 points, four rebounds and five steals to guide the Silver Hawks past Altamonte Christian, 67-45.

Josiah Gillard, PG, Lake Minneola

Fantastic freshman pumped in 22 points and had four rebounds, five assists and two steals to guide the Hawks past Hope Academy, 77-53.

Alex Nichols, PG, Foundation Academy

Super sophomore poured in 23 points and dished out five assists in an 81-73 loss to King’s Ridge Christian (Ga.).

David Rushing, W, Evans

The 6-3 senior pumped in 17 points to march the Trojans past Williston, 67-53, in the third-place game of the Kingdom of the Sun tournament at Ocala Vanguard.

Amarion “AJ” Smith, SG, Sebastian River

The 6-3 senior scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and added two rebounds, two assists and three steals in a 67-37 win against Lake Mary Prep.

Published
