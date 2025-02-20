Vote: Who Should Be the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/19/2025)
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball players last week pointed their teams to some big-time finishes in the regional quarterfinals.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 14 athletes for games played Feb. 13, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 3-8, 2025: Windermere Prep G Jazlyn Bowman.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Lillian Sanchez, PG, Spruce Creek
Sophomore recorded 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists to guide the Hawks past Seminole, 58-44, in a Class 7A-1 game.
Serene Exalant, UT, Timber Creek
Super senior recorded 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals to power the Wolves past DeLand, 59-49, in a 7A-1 game.
Kendall Perry, PG/SG, Dr. Phillips
Talented junior notched 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists to lead the Panthers past Fort Pierce Central, 81-27, in a 7A-2 game.
Savannah Kroener, SF, St. Cloud
Senior poured in 29 points to power the Bulldogs past Oak Ridge, 65-62, in a Class 7A-2 game.
Jules Anderson, SF, Lake Howell
Sophomore recorded 21 points, six rebounds, and three steals to guide the Silverhawks past Ocala Forest, 76-56, in a 6A-1 game.
Bailey Travis, G/SG, Horizon
Talented junior recorded 21 points, seven rebounds, and four steals to lead the Hawks past Armwood, 76-50, in a 6A-2 game.
Kaliyah Simmons, SG, Edgewater
Junior notched 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals to guide the Eagles past East River, 76-27, in a 6A-2 game.
Ariyana Hester, SG/PG, Leesburg
Senior combo guard poured in 30 points to propel the Yellow Jackets past Wesley Chapel, 78-54, in a Class 5A-2 game.
Alex Wolsonovich, PG/SG, Bishop Moore
Talented junior recorded 24 points, including six 3-pointers, three rebounds, six assists, and four steals to guide the Hornets past Dunnellon, 70-22, in a 4A-2 game.
Eryn Griffin, G, Lake Highland Prep
Junior recorded 17 points and five rebounds to march the Highlanders past Lakewood, 48-45, in a 3A-2 game.
Jazlyn Bowman, G, Windermere Prep
The 5-foot-11 star junior had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, five rebounds and three assists to lead the Lakers past Clearwater Calvary Christian, 54-40, in a 3A-2 game.
Sofi Miller, C/PF, The First Academy (Orlando)
The 6-2 senior recorded 18 points, six rebounds, and four steals to march the Royals past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 55-11, in a 2A-1 game.
Liz Stewart, G, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Fantastic freshman scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers, to power the Tigers past Jupiter Christian, 84-12, in a 2A-2 game.
Anastacia Purdy, PG, Mount Dora Christian
Super seventh-grader pumped in 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and added two steals to lead the Bulldogs past St. Edward’s School, 56-30, in a 1A-2 game.
