Vote: Who should be the Florida Big Bend High School Baseball Player of the Week? (4/15/2025)
With the regular season wrapping up here in the Big Bend region of Florida, it is time to recognize the outstanding baseball players that showcased their skills last week.
Throughout the week, there were exciting games as the teams raced to secure their place in the playoffs. These players that are nominated went above and beyond to help see their team to victory. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Florida Big Bend baseball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kannon Plain of Madison County
Here are the nominations. Voting will close on April 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Kolbe Baker, Leon
In the 12-2 win over Bay, Baker went two-for-three with one home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. He also recorded one hit in the 5-3 loss to Wakulla.
Nile Burke, Florida High
In the 11-1 win over Rickards and the 3-2 win over Maclay, Burke finished with three hits, one triple, one double, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Jackson Lawhon, Wakulla Christian School
In the 13-3 win over Crossroad Academy, Lawhon finished with a 1.000 batting average on four hits with three doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. He also tallied one hit and one run scored in the 5-4 loss to Brookwood (GA).
JR Thompson, Maclay
In the two wins over Jefferson County, Thompson finished with five hits, one home run, two doubles, three RBIs, one stolen base and five runs scored.
Tre Scott, Jefferson County
In the 13-3 win over FAMU DRS, Scott had one of his best games of the season from the plate. He finished with three hits, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
Jack Neely, Chiles
In the 5-1 loss to Columbia, Neely only recorded one hit, but he followed that up with one of his best games of the season. In the 4-0 win over North Florida Christian, he finished with two hits, one home run, four RBIs, one stolen base and one run scored.
Nate Dietz, Lincoln
In the 8-4 win over Bartram Trail, Dietz delivered two timely hits that drove in two runs that helped his team secure the victory. He also pitched three innings allowing three hits, one run with one strikeout.
Cooper Wiles, Aucilla Christian
In the 13-3 win over Brooks County (GA) and the 13-3 win over Godby, Wiles finished with five hits, one home run, two doubles, three RBIs, three stolen bases and four runs scored. He also pitched two innings versus Brooks County where he allowed two hits, one run, two walks while striking out five batters.
Micah Newman, Madison County
In the 14-4 win over Rickards, Newman went two-for-three with one double, two RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored.
Javi Santana, St. John Paul II
In two games last week, Santana finished with three hits, two RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored. He also pitched seven combined innings allowing eight hits, six runs, two walks with seven strikeouts.