Vote: Who should be the Florida high school Softball Player of the Week? (4/28/2025)
Another week of the high school softball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in the Sunshine State. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams.
This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Florida high school softball player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on May 4 at 11:59 p.m.
Layna Ayala, So., Melbourne
The underclassman had a pair of multi-hit games for the Bulldogs, going 2 for 4 with two triples, a run and three RBI in Monday’s win over Lake Mary, and she was 2 for 4 with a triple, a run and an RBI in Wednesday’s victory versus Osceola.
Lucy Mondok, Jr., East Lake
In a 16-0 win over Hollins on Tuesday, the junior went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBI, and also pitched a shortened no-hitter in three innings.
Taylor Smith, Jr., Apopka
The junior went 2 for 3 with two home runs, three runs and three RBI in Tuesday’s win over Horizon, then she was 1 for 2 with a double, a run and two RBI in Wednesday’s victory against Seminole.
Natalie Cable, Sr., Bloomingdale
Against Plant in a win on Monday, she was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI, then she went 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and an RBI in Wednesday’s victory versus Steinbrenner.
Emmy Lake, So., Eustis
She had back-to-back huge games, going 2 for 2 with two home runs and four RBI in Monday’s win over Keystone Heights, then was 2 for 2 with two doubles, two runs and five RBI in a victory against Mount Dora on Wednesday.
Marley Boucher, Jr., Bloomingdale
The junior finished 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI in a win over Plant on Monday, then she was 2 for 4 with a double and a home run, two runs and an RBI in a victory over Steinbrenner on Wednesday.
Mackenzie Leiti, Sr., Naples
She hit a home run and scored four times in Tuesday’s win over Lely, then she was 2 for 2 with a triple and a home run, scoring twice and driving in three runs on Wednesday in a victory against Bonita Springs.
Kaylee Goodpaster, Jr., North Bay Haven Academy
The junior went 1 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored in Tuesday’s win over Altha, then she was 2 for 3 with two doubles, three runs and five RBI in a victory against FSU High.
Hannah DeMarcus, So., Pace
She put together a sensational pitching performance in Monday’s win over Jay, throwing a nine-inning no-hitter, striking out 24 batters, and followed with a one-hit shutout while fanning 18 in Wednesday’s victory against Milton.
Allison Cole, Sr., Riverview Sarasota
The senior had a huge game in Tuesday’s win over Southeast, going 4 for 4 with two doubles and a home run, two runs and seven RBI, after going 1 for 1 with a double and an RBI in Monday’s victory against Charlotte.
