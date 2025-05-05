Vote: Who should be the Florida high school Softball Player of the Week? (5/5/2025)
High school softball has reached the postseason, and there were some exciting district tournament matchups last week in the Sunshine State. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams.
This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams advance through the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Florida high school softball player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on May 11 at 11:59 p.m.
Emily Ruiz, 7th, Florida Christian
Leading the Patriots to the District 2A-15 title, she went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBI in the final versus Miami County Day, after going 2 for 2 with a home run, two runs and three RBI in the semifinals against Immaculata-La Salle.
Morgen Talley, Sr., Calvary Christian
In the District 2A-11 final victory over Cardinal Mooney, the senior went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI, and struck out 15 over six shutout innings allowing two hits and three walks.
Avery Powers, Sr., Berkeley Prep
The senior struck out 16 over seven shutout innings, giving up three hits and two walks to lead the Buccaneers to a win over Tampa Catholic in the District 2A-9 final.
Cailyn McWaters, So., Sebring
In the District 5A-7 final victory over Auburndale, the sophomore went 4 for 5 with a double, a home run, two runs and five RBI, after going 2 for 2 with three runs in the semifinal against Lakeland.
Lily Jackson, Jr., River Ridge
The junior struck out 14 Springstead batters over seven innings, giving up one run in the District 5A-8 final victory after pitching a complete game, two-hit shutout in the semifinals against Wesley Chapel.
Violet Flynn, Jr., Crystal River
In the District 3A-6 final, the junior fanned 13 over seven shutout innings, giving up just three hits in a win over Hernando, after she struck out eight in five shutout innings against Dunnellon in the semifinals.
Kamryn Pickering, So., George Jenkins
The sophomore had a massive game in the District 7A-10 final, going 4 for 4 with two home runs, a double, three runs scored and six RBI as the Eagles defeated Winter Haven.
Emma Bastian, Sr., Geneva
The senior went 2 for 2 with two walks, a double, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in the District 1A-6 final win over Master’s Academy, after she was 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs and three RBI in the semifinals versus Trinity Christian Academy.
Leila Susaia, Sr., Montverde Academy
She went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBI in the District 2A-7 final win over Cornerstone Charter, after going 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI in the semifinals versus The First Academy.
Emma Wolfgramm, Sr., Boone
In the District 7A-5 final, the senior went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and five RBI in a win over Cypress Creek, after going 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and three RBI in the semifinal against Lake Nona.
Kayla Morris, Sr., Lake Brantley
It was a big night for the senior in the District 7A-3 final win over Apopka, as she was 3 for 4 with two home runs, two runs and three RBI, following going 2 for 3 with two runs and one RBI in the semifinals against Lake Mary.
Audra Friend, So., Okeechobee
The sophomore finished 4 for 4 with three doubles and a triple, tallying three runs and three RBI in a win over Dr., Joaquin Garcia in the District 4A-14 final.
Hannah Davis, Sr., Vanguard
The senior threw a no-hitter in the District 4A-5 final win over Tavares, giving up an unearned run in seven innings, walking three against 11 strikeouts while also going 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI.
Juliet Fogel, Sr., Matanzas
She went 2 for 3 with a double and a home run, totaling six RBI in a win over Ponte Vedra in the final of the District 5A-4 Tournament.
Sheila Forbes, Sr., Barron Collier
The senior was perfect at the plate in the District 4A-13 Tournament, going 3 for 3 with two walks, four runs and an RBI in the semifinal against Bonita Springs, then was 5 for 5 with a triple and a run in the final win over Naples.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App