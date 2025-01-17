Vote: Who Should Be the Florida Panhandle High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/16/2025)
As the month of January rolls on, it is time to look at some of the standout high school girls basketball players from the the Florida Panhandle last week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from January 5-11.
Here are the nominations:
Voting closes on January 19 at 11:59 p.m.
Grace Manor, Pace
In two games last week, Manor scored 36 points combined in wins over Navarre and Gulf Breeze. She also finished with 15 rebounds, four assists and 10 steals combined. She also shot 53.5 percent combined in the two wins.
Natalie Toney, Crestview
In three games, Toney scored 56 points combined including a 26-point outing in the loss to Niceville. She also grabbed 10 rebounds for her double-double. She grabbed nine rebounds in the win over Arnold and eight rebounds in the loss to Fort Walton Beach. Lastly, she recorded five assists, nine steals and three blocks.
Mckenzie McGraw, Baker
The Gators went 0-2 last week, but that did not stop McGraw from having an outstanding week of play. She scored 49 combined points, grabbed 15 rebounds, recorded five assists and finished with six steals.
Carson Fayard, Niceville
In the first two games of the week versus Navarre and Choctawhatchee, Fayard finished with 31 points and 21 rebounds combined. She also finished with eight assists, two steals and two blocks. However, her week was not done yet. In the 70-52 win over Crestview, Fayard finished with 37 points, nine rebounds, three assists and 11 steals.
Chamiah Francis, Booker T. Washington (Pensacola, FL)
The junior forward had one of her best games of the season when the Wildcats defeated Pine Forest 61-53 last week. She scored 20 points while shooting 50 percent from the field. This was also her fifth game this season where she scored at least 20 points. Lastly, she finished with nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in the win.
Amani Bartholomew, West Florida
In the two wins over Pine Forest and Gulf Breeze, Bartholomew scored 43 points combined with 29 points coming in the 55-40 win over the Eagles. She also grabbed 13 rebounds to go along with her 29 points. She grabbed nine more rebounds versus Gulf Breeze. Lastly, she finished with five assists, 10 steals and three blocks combined in these two games.
Kaylee Goodpaster, North Bay Haven Academy
In four games, Goodpaster averaged 21.3 points per game which was highlighted by a 38-point scoring output in the 66-25 win over Port St. Joe. Over the course of these four games, she finished with 25 rebounds, 16 assists, 16 steals and four blocks.
Autumn Boutwell, Central (Milton, FL)
The senior guard averaged 21.3 points per game last week. Boutwell scored 24 points in the win over W.S. Neal (AL) which is her second highest scoring total of the season. She finished with three rebounds, three assists and nine steals combined in three games last week.