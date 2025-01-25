Vote: Who should be the Florida Panhandle High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/24/2025)
With another week of play under our belt, it is time to look at some of the standout high school girls basketball players from the Florida Panhandle last week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from January 12-18.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Congratulations to last week's winner: Autumn Boutwell of Central (Milton, FL).
Here are the nominations:
Voting closes on January 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Autumn Boutwell, Central
The Jaguars went 2-1 during the week and Boutwell played a pivotal role in the team's success. She finished with 33 points while shooting 50 percent from the field in the 72-44 win over Laurel Hill. She also scored 16 points in the win over Pensacola Christian Academy and 25 points in the loss to Paxton. Over this stretch of three games, she grabbed 10 rebounds and recorded six assists, 11 steals and one block.
Natalie Toney, Crestview
In three games last week, Toney averaged 21 points per game that's highlighted by her 27 point outing in the 48-36 win over Gulf Breeze. She also finished with 11 rebounds, two assists, eight steals and two blocks in the game versus the Dolphins. In the other two games combined, she finished with 16 rebounds, two assists, 12 steals and four blocks.
Jamiya Brown, Lincoln
In the 61-16 win over Leon, Brown made her presence known all over the court. She finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, five steals and two blocks.
Dessiah Gee, Marianna
In the loss to Holmes County, Gee finished with her season-high in points when she scored 23. She also grabbed four rebounds in the game. In the two other games versus Ponce De Leon and Malone, she scored 22 combined points and finished with six rebounds and one steal.
Emma Whitkaer, Holmes County
The senior scored 34 points while shooting 67 percent from the field in the win over Graceville. She also finished with 12 rebounds, three assists, five steals and two blocks. She followed that performance up with a 20 point outing in the 69-25 win over Chipley. She also grabbed five rebounds and finished with one assist and three steals.
Chamiah Francis, Booker T. Washington (Pensacola, FL)
Francis had another outstanding week when she earned a double-double in the 56-25 win over Davidson. She finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks. Francis also had a dominant game in the 71-37 win over Choctawhatchee. She finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block.
Kaylee Goodpaster, North Bay Haven Academy
The junior had a remarkable week by averaging 31 points per game in all three of the wins. She also finished with 19 rebounds, nine assists and 16 steals to cap her outstanding week.
Carson Fayard, Niceville
The junior guard averaged 21 points per game over the course of three games last week. In this three game stretch, she finished with 16 rebounds, six assists, 13 steals and two blocks.