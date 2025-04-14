Vote: Who should be the Florida Panhandle high school Softball Player of the Week? (4/14/2025)
Another week of the high school softball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in the Panhandle region of Florida. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams. This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is theHigh School on SI Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Tarrin McCrone of Altha
Here are the nominees. Voting will close on April 20 at 11:59 p.m.
Savannah Riley, Laurel Hill
In the 14-4 win over East Hill Christian, Riley finished with two hits in four at-bats, one double, three RBIs, one stole base and two runs scored. She also had one of her best defensive games of the season when she recorded five putouts and one assist.
Olivia Brown, Chipley
In the 8-2 win over Ponce De Leon, Brown finished with two hits, three RBIs, three stolen bases and two runs scored. She also finished with a perfect fielding percentage in the victory.
Taylor Phillips, Paxton
In the 19-6 win over Freeport and the 11-1 win over Ponce De Leon, Phillips finished with four hits, five RBIs and three runs scored.
Laiken Ferrell, Wewahitchka
The Gators suffered two, devastating one-run losses to Vernon and Altha last week. However, Ferrell had her two best games of the season, and she could provide the spark for the Gators to finish the season strong. She finished her week with four hits, one home run, one triple, one RBI and two runs scored.
Hayley Sexton, Arnold
In the 17-0 win over Marianna and the 15-0 win over Mosley, Sexton finished with seven hits, one home run, two triples, one double, seven RBIs and four runs scored. She also tallied one hit and one RBI in the 7-5 loss to North Bay Haven Academy.
Bre Clark, Arnold
Clark played a key role in Arnold getting back to their winning ways. In the wins versus Marianna and Mosley, she pitched nine perfect innings combined with 24 strikeouts.
Brooklyn Bishop, Port St. Joe
In the wins over Cottondale and Liberty County, Bishop finished with two hits, one home run, one double, one RBI and one run scored. She also pitched a complete game versus Cottondale where she allowed three hits, one run, no walks with 10 strikeouts.
Chloe Bailey, Niceville
In the 2-1 win over Milton and the 5-4 win over Fort Walton Beach, Bailey pitched 13.1 combined innings where she allowed nine hits, five runs, seven walks and struck out 21 batters.
Bri Adams, Holmes County
In the 12-2 win over Blountstown, Adams went four-for-four with two doubles, four RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored. She also pitched six innings in the 5-0 loss to Wakulla where she allowed eight hits and five runs. However, she still managed to strike out 10 batters.
Karlee McLean, Bozeman
In the 16-1 win over Vernon, McLean finished with three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, two stole bases and three runs scored.
Bailee Gladden, North Bay Haven Academy
In the two wins over Bozeman and Arnold, Gladden finished with five hits, one triple, one double, three RBIs and five runs scored.
Annelise Skipper, Cottondale
Skipper lost her first game of the week when the Hornets fell to Port St. Joe 2-1. She allowed three hits, two runs, two walks with 14 strikeouts. She rebounded in the following game which was a 3-2 win over Walton. She allowed two hits, two runs, one walk and struck out 14 batters.
Ruby Bailey, Bethlehem
In the 22-2 win over Poplar Springs, Bailey finished with three hits, one triple, four RBIs, three stolen bases and four runs scored.
Kayla Stephens, Freeport
In the 17-0 win over Vernon, Stephens finished with three hits, all of which were doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored. She also finished with one double, two RBIs and one run scored in the loss to Paxton.
Kaylee Goodpaster, North Bay Haven Academy
In the two wins over Bozeman and Arnold, Goodpaster finished with five hits, two doubles, eight RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Britten Kettler, Pace
In the 10-0 win over Crestview, Kettler finished with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Renee Hester, Navarre
In the wins over Crestview, Choctawhatchee and Tate, Hester finished with five hits, one home run, one double, six RBIs and three runs scored.
Kayden Riddle, Navarre
Riddle pitched 15 combined innings versus Crestview and Tate where she allowed 11 hits, eight runs, eight walks with 15 strikeouts. 12 of her strikeouts came in the win over Tate. She also finished with three hits, three RBIs and one run scored in this two-game stretch.
Jacey Reed, Gulf Breeze
Even though Gulf Breeze did suffer two, one-run defeats last week, Reed still had a stellar week from the plate. She finished with four hits, two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Ayvana Rodrigues, Escambia
In the 15-9 win over Elberta (AL), Rodrigues finished with three hits, one home run, one double, seven RBIs and two runs scored.
Morgan Smith, Pensacola Catholic
In the two wins over Pine Forest and Booker T. Washington, Smith finished with seven hits, one home run, one triple, three doubles, 10 RBIs, four stolen bases and 10 runs scored.