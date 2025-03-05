Vote: Who should be the Mid-Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? (3/4/2025)
The Florida High School softball season is just getting started and each week, we will nominate 8 student-athletes who had impressive performances.
We ask you to vote for the Mid-Central Florida Softball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Juliana Abraham, Catcher/1st Base, Buchholz (Senior)
Abraham drove in five runs in a 17-2 win over PK Yonge on February 26.
Lily Bryant, Infielder, Mount Dora Christian Academy (Junior)
Bryant drove in seven runs over a three-game span leading the Bulldogs to wins over Pinellas Park, Lakewood, and Canterbury (St. Petersburg).
Katie Bayly, Infielder, Mount Dora Christian Academy (Junior)
Bayly drove in four runs over a two-game span leading the Bulldogs to wins over Lakewood and Canterbury (St. Petersburg)
Emily Shepherd, 3rd Base, South Sumter (Sophomore)
Shepherd drove in four runs in two games played last week, leading the Raiders to wins over Belleview and Springstead.
Randi O'Cull, Infielder, Belleview (Junior)
O'Cull hit .333 (2-for-6) and scored two runs for the Rattlers last week, where they went 1-1 in two games played.
Adrianna Covino, Outfielder, Eustis (Junior)
Covino had a team-high four stolen bases in a 19-0 win over Leesburg on February 27. She followed up with two more stolen bases in a 10-0 win over Mount Dora on February 28.
Carson Roden, Pitcher, Eustis (Junior)
In two games played last week, Roden allowed just two earned runs in 12 innings pitched, while striking out 24 batters.
Veronica Peterson, Middle Infielder, East Ridge (Junior)
In three games played last week, Peterson hit .538 (7-for-13) and drove in seven runs, leading the Knights to wins over South Lake, Harmony, and Timber Creek. Peterson is committed to playing collegiate softball at Bethune-Cookman.