Vote: Who should be the Mid-Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? (3/4/2025)

High School on SI will nominate 8 student-athletes for games played February 24-March 1.

Ross Van De Griek

Buchholz Bobcats Juliana Abraham (23) slides safe into third in the bottom of the third as Gainesville Hurricanes Michaela Cromarty (4) gets the tag late. Buchholz hosted Gainesville in a crosstown rivalry softball game at Buchholz High School in Gainesville, FL on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Gainesville defeated Buchholz 15-3 in five innings. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] Flgai 032423 Ghs Bhs Sb
Buchholz Bobcats Juliana Abraham (23) slides safe into third in the bottom of the third as Gainesville Hurricanes Michaela Cromarty (4) gets the tag late. Buchholz hosted Gainesville in a crosstown rivalry softball game at Buchholz High School in Gainesville, FL on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Gainesville defeated Buchholz 15-3 in five innings.

The Florida High School softball season is just getting started and each week, we will nominate 8 student-athletes who had impressive performances.

We ask you to vote for the Mid-Central Florida Softball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Juliana Abraham, Catcher/1st Base, Buchholz (Senior)

Abraham drove in five runs in a 17-2 win over PK Yonge on February 26.

Lily Bryant, Infielder, Mount Dora Christian Academy (Junior)

Bryant drove in seven runs over a three-game span leading the Bulldogs to wins over Pinellas Park, Lakewood, and Canterbury (St. Petersburg).

Katie Bayly, Infielder, Mount Dora Christian Academy (Junior)

Bayly drove in four runs over a two-game span leading the Bulldogs to wins over Lakewood and Canterbury (St. Petersburg)

Emily Shepherd, 3rd Base, South Sumter (Sophomore)

Shepherd drove in four runs in two games played last week, leading the Raiders to wins over Belleview and Springstead.

Randi O'Cull, Infielder, Belleview (Junior)

O'Cull hit .333 (2-for-6) and scored two runs for the Rattlers last week, where they went 1-1 in two games played.

Adrianna Covino, Outfielder, Eustis (Junior)

Covino had a team-high four stolen bases in a 19-0 win over Leesburg on February 27. She followed up with two more stolen bases in a 10-0 win over Mount Dora on February 28.

Carson Roden, Pitcher, Eustis (Junior)

In two games played last week, Roden allowed just two earned runs in 12 innings pitched, while striking out 24 batters.

Veronica Peterson, Middle Infielder, East Ridge (Junior)

In three games played last week, Peterson hit .538 (7-for-13) and drove in seven runs, leading the Knights to wins over South Lake, Harmony, and Timber Creek. Peterson is committed to playing collegiate softball at Bethune-Cookman.

Published
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

