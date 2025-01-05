Vote: Who Should Be the North Suncoast Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/5/2025)
Florida high school basketball is underway and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Boys Basketball Player of the Week award from Dec. 30-Jan. 4, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to our last winner: K.J. Smith of Wiregrass Ranch
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Caleb Gilmore, Sr., Zephyrhills Christian
With the Warriors playing at the Sun Bash tournament at Northside Christian, the senior shooting guard scored 14 points in Thursday’s loss to Berkeley Prep and 17 points to go with three steals in Friday’s win over Winter Haven.
Sansao Wika, Jr., Zephyrhills Christian
The junior scored 14 points to go with five rebounds, a steal and a block against Berkeley Prep on Thursday in the Sun Bash, then had 10 points, five rebounds and a block on Friday versus Winter Haven.
Zion McKenzie, Sr., Springstead
In the Eagles’ own 10th Annual Glory Days Greg O’Connell Holiday Shootout, the senior had 10 points, three assists and five steals in Thursday’s win over Leto and 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in Friday’s victory against Mitchell.
Ryan Sayre, Sr., Springstead
The senior guard scored 18 points to lead the Eagles over Mitchell on Friday in the 10th Annual Glory Days Greg O’Connell Holiday Shootout, after a solid all-around game on Thursday against Leto with six points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block.
Jamin Pond, Sr., Springstead
On Thursday against Leto at the Eagles’ holiday tournament, the senior had eight points and eight rebounds, then on Friday against Mitchell he scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds.
K.J. Smith, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
The Bulls traveled to Phoenix to take part in the Nike Tournament of Champions, and the senior had a big game on Friday scoring 31 points to go with eight rebounds, seven assists, a steal and two blocks in an 83-81 loss to St. Anthony of Long Beach, Calif., after he had 18 points, eight rebounds, three assist, four steals and two blocks in Thursday’s win over Arizona’s Queen Creek.
Donovan Gaines, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
The junior guard scored 20 points to go with eight rebounds, two steals and a block on Thursday against California’s St. Anthony in the Nike Tournament of Champions, and had 10 points and a steal on Friday against Arizona’s Queen Creek.
Ajayden Jenkins, So., Wiregrass Ranch
The sophomore guard led the Bulls with 16 points and added four assists plus a block in Friday’s 83-81 loss to St. Anthony in the Nike Tournament of Champions.
Michael Brown, Jr., Hernando
The junior forward scored 14 points and added six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots to help the Leopards defeat Academy at the Lakes 60-41 on Friday.
Sam Jackson, Sr., Hernando
In the Leopards’ 60-41 victory over Academy at the Lakes on Friday, the senior tied for the team high with 14 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and a steal.
