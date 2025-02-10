Vote: Who should be the North Suncoast Florida high school boys basketball Player of the Week (2/10/2025)
Florida high school basketball has reached the postseason and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got this past week of playoff action.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Boys Basketball Player of the Week award from Feb. 3-Feb, 8, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Logan White of Weeki Wachee.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Sam Jackson, Sr., Hernando
The forward was huge in Monday’s District 4A-6 quarterfinal, with a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Leopards defeated Citrus, then he added 15 points, six rebounds and two steals in Wednesday’s semifinal loss to Tavares.
Jacob Yeager, Sr., River Ridge
The senior point guard scored 22 points and dished out six assists in Monday’s District 5A-6 quarterfinal win over Pasco, and scored 13 points in Wednesday’s semifinal loss to Wesley Chapel.
Jeremiah Miller, Sr., Pasco
The senior guard scored 25 points to go with five rebounds, two assists and three steals in Monday’s District 5A-6 quarterfinal loss to River Ridge.
Ryan Sayre, Sr., Springstead
He helped the Eagles defeat Belleview in Monday’s District 5A-5 quarterfinal with 10 points and six steals, then had 12 points and two steals in Wednesday’s semifinal loss to Leesburg.
Braylen Moore, Jr., Lecanto
The junior had a big performance in Wednesday’s District 5A-5 semifinal win over Vanguard, scoring 30 points to go along with nine rebounds, and he scored 14 points in Friday’s championship game loss to Leesburg.
Tyshawn James, Jr., Fivay
The Falcons captured the District 5A-6 title, as the junior posted 20 points and six rebounds in Wednesday’s semifinal victory over Cypress Creek, and followed with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds in Friday’s championship game win over Wesley Chapel.
Dominick Walsh, So., Fivay
The underclassman point guard came up big in Friday’s District 5A-6 final, scoring 26 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists in a win over Wesley Chapel.
Ajayden Jenkins, So., Wiregrass Ranch
He scored 19 points to go with five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block as the Bulls defeated Mitchell in Wednesday’s District 6A-9 semifinal, leading to Friday’s district title victory over Wharton.
Jordan Dumal, Sr., Crystal River
The senior center dominated in the paint for the Pirates in Monday’s District 4A-5 quarterfinal overtime win over Lake Weir, pulling down 15 rebounds and blocking six shots to go with seven points.
Conor Whalen, Jr., Bishop McLaughlin Catholic
Though the Hurricanes fell in the first round of the District 2A-9 Tournament to Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate on Monday, the junior was a bright spot scoring a team-best 20 points, knocking down three 3-pointers and adding two steals.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App