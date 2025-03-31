Vote: Who should be the North Suncoast Florida high school softball Player of the Week? (3/30/2025)
Florida high school softball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got during this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Softball Player of the Week award from March 24-29, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 6. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Kayla Valentin, So., Wiregrass Ranch
In Monday’s win over Zephyrhills Christian, she went 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and four RBI while also striking out eleven over five innings, then she drove in two runs against Sunlake on Tuesday, and doubled and scored twice on Wednesday versus Weeki Wachee
Ammarae Easton, So., Hernando
She finished 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and four RBI in Monday’s 21-2 win over Bishop McLaughlin Catholic, then 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and another four RBI in Wednesday’s 21-5 victory versus Academy at the Lakes.
Jeovanna Carter, Fr., Gulf
The freshman pitcher fanned 17 batters apiece in back-to-back games, starting on Monday when she permitted just an unearned run on one hit, two walks and a one hit batter in seven innings in a win over Tarpon Springs, then in Thursday’s game against Dunedin she struck out another 17 in seven innings, and she also had an RBI in both games.
Janie Badu, Jr., Fivay
She went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple, two runs and five RBI in Tuesday’s 18-0 triumph over Anclote, then went 1 for 2 with a double on Thursday against Mitchell.
Audrey Midyett, So., Mitchell
The underclassmen went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBI in Tuesday’s 15-0 blowout of River Ridge, then followed that by going 2 for 2 with a double, a home run, three runs and three RBI in Thursday’s 15-0 win over Fivay.
Haley Keane, Sr., Nature Coast
She finished up 2 for 3 with a double, a run and two RBI in Wednesday’s win over Dunedin, then 2 for 5 with two RBI in Thursday’s victory against Zephyrhills.
Alivia Miller, So., Springstead
In Wednesday’s win over Wesley Chapel she pitched five no-hit, shutout innings, walking one and striking out eight, while also going 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBI, then in Friday’s victory against Nature Coast she gave up one run in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and hit a two-run home run.
Kylie Schuler, So., River Ridge
The sophomore drove in three runs in back-to-back games, going 1 for 3 with a double, a run and three RBI in Wednesday’s win over Sunlake, then 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI in Friday’s victory against Academy of the Holy Names.
Jazlynne Whittington, So., Land O’ Lakes
She had a 3 for 4 game in Friday’s win over Citrus, with two doubles, three runs and five RBI, after going 3 for 3 with two runs against Zephyrhills on Tuesday and she was 2 for 4 with three RBI in Saturday’s victory over Charlotte.
Juliana Gray, Fr., Weeki Wachee
The freshman finished 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs and three RBI in Friday’s win over Central, after going 1 for 2 with a double and a run on Wednesday versus Wiregrass Ranch.
