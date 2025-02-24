Vote: Who Should Be The North Suncoast Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year in 2024-25?
With the 2024-25 season in Florida high school girls basketball reaching its conclusion, which players put themselves in the conversation for the Player of the Year of the North Suncoast? Here is a list of the best players from the area who guided their teams to success with their performance this winter.
There are plenty of worthy names on this list, so be sure to vote in our poll for who has been the Player of the Year for this 2024-25 Florida North Suncoast high school girls basketball season.
Here are the nominees. Voting ends March 14, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Annalise de Beer, Jr., Seven Rivers Christian
A double-double machine for the Warriors, leading them into the Sweet 16 in Class 1A, the junior averaged 19.9 points, 15.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 4.9 steals.
Bryleigh Florio, Jr., Lecanto
The sharp-shooting guard for the Panthers averaged 17.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.2 steals, knocking down 65 3-point attempts while helping her team go 14-11.
Deslynn Nickell, Sr., Cypress Creek
The senior guard averaged 16.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 5.3 steals in her final season for the Coyotes, who went 11-12 overall.
Sanai Forrester-Jhagroo, Jr., Wesley Chapel
The junior guard made 62 3-pointers, connecting at a 35% clip from beyond the arc while averaging 16.8 points and 2.7 steals for the 19-9 Wildcats.
Demi Williamson, So., Citrus
She finished third in the state averaging 7.5 steals to go along with 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists while serving as a bright spot for the 10-16 Hurricanes.
Lauren Lee, Sr., River Ridge
She averaged 15.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.3 blocks, helping the Knights go 20-9 and reach the Sweet 16 in Class 5A.
Jessi Saffold, Fr., Land O’ Lakes
Ranked first in the state and fifth in the nation in steals per game, averaging 9.2 to go along with 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.
Joelys Rodriguez, So., Weeki Wachee
The sophomore was an all-around contributor for the district champion Hornets, averaging 13.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 5.1 steals while making 41 3-pointers.
Ariana Willoughby, Fr., Springstead
In her first year with the Eagles, she led the team to a 20-7 mark and a regional appearance averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals while knocking down 60 3-pointers.
Kaycie Hyde, Sr., Sunlake
The senior helped the Seahawks win a district title with 21 points in the district final, and averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 4.6 steals.
